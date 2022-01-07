Corona virus India swara bhaskar covid 19 positive actress isolated with family read here. Corona virus India swara bhaskar covid 19 positive actress isolated with family read here

Hello Kovid, Just got my RT-PCR test result

Swara Bhaskar has also said that wear double mask and everyone should be safe. Swara Bhaskar has also told what kind of symptoms he is facing after falling victim to corona virus. Swara Bhaskar has written in the caption with this post that Hello Kovid, Just now my RT-PCR test result came and the test is positive.

Double vaccine has been taken – Swara Bhaskar

He has put himself in isolation. Swara Bhaskar has said that there are symptoms like fever, headache and loss of taste. Double vaccine is taken. Then hope everything will be fine soon. So grateful to have family and stay at home.

Corona virus cases increase

Everyone stay safe. Significantly, the case of Corona has increased rapidly since the end of December 2021. Cases of Omicron are also coming up continuously. Cases of corona virus are also coming back to back in Bollywood.

more than 20 people infected with corona virus in bollywood

Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Sonu Nigam family and Nora Fatehi along with more than 20 people have been infected with the corona virus. Along with this, the cinema releases of big films like RRR, Radheshyam, Jersey and Prithviraj have also been postponed. After seeing the control in the Corona case, the makers will decide to release the films.