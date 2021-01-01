Corona virus India v England: Corona cloud over England vs India Manchester Test squad India are eyeing a historic third series win in England: ENGvIND: India to go on to win third series in England

The fifth and final Test between India and England will be played in the shadow of the Corona at Old Trafford on Friday. Team India’s goal is not just to win the match but to win the series. Anyway, India has never been able to win in this field till date. They have lost four of the nine Tests they have played at Old Trafford. Five matches have been drawn.India had earlier won two Tests in England in 1986 and won the series 2-0. This will be the third time India have won a Test series in England. They had previously won 1-0 in 1971 and 2-0 in 1986.

Another member of Team India, Corona, is in danger of a final test starting tomorrow

Team change possible

India can make some changes in this Test, which will require the rest of Jaspreet Bumrah, who has played four consecutive Tests. After this, he will have to participate in IPL and T20 World Cup. However, the last Test is important so he would love to play on his own. An invincible stay going through bad form can also be given a break. Mayank Agarwal or Suryakumar Yadav are waiting for their turn. It will be interesting to see if spinner Ravichandran Ashwin plays.

England lost at the Oval, Root still had to fill such pitches

Once again in charge of the openers

Once again will be on the opening pair, which will be responsible for a strong start. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 83 for the first wicket in the second innings of the fourth Test, taking India to 466 in the second innings and taking a 367-run lead. England vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Jose Butler is set to return to the XI. England could probably make some changes to the bowling.

Virat vs. Burmese Army: After the victory, ‘Pungi’ was played

Clouds of doubt in the shadow of the corona

The day before the match, Indian support staff found the corona positive, followed by a test of the entire Indian team on Thursday morning, the results of which are awaited. In such a scenario, there is talk of canceling the match, in which case the series will be considered four matches instead of five in the World Test Championship.

India will be the name to revive the dying Test cricket

So far such a series

The series began with the Nottingham Test. On the last day, India were very close to victory, but the game could not be played due to rain and the match ended in a draw. In the second match played at Lord’s, Team India hoisted the flag. The third match was played at Headingley, Leeds, where England made a strong comeback, defeating Kohli’s side by an innings and 76 runs. Now the series was right. Whoever won the Oval Test would have taken the lead in the series. India won the match by 157 runs.

Both teams are like this for this match

England: Joe Root (captain), Moin Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jose Butler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, David Malan, Craig Overton, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson, Chris Vokes Mark Wood.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (a), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav , Riddhiman Saha (wk), Abhimanyu Ishwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and famous Krishna.