Corona Virus Mumbai Celebs Mohit malik kishwer merchant and nakul mehta kids corona positive.

Corona Virus Mumbai Celebs Mohit malik kishwer merchant and nakul mehta kids corona constructive.

Tv oi-Prachi Dixit

So way over 24 folks have turn out to be corona contaminated, together with Bollywood and TV celebs. It’s apparent that every single day somebody associated to the leisure business is affected by corona within the midst of accelerating instances of corona.

There are various TV stars whose youngsters beneath the age of 1 12 months have turn out to be corona constructive. By means of social media, all of them have informed how their youngsters have turn out to be little fighters of Corona. Just lately, the sons of Mohit Malik and Nukal Mehta together with actresses Kishwar Merchant, who turned moms, have additionally come below the grip of Corona.

Mohit Malik and Aditi’s son Ekbir has additionally turn out to be corona contaminated. Ekbir is just 9 months outdated now. Aditi has given this data by way of her Instagram web page. The actress has written that my son Ekbir, who by no means had fever, awoke in the future and his physique was scorching. After investigation, it was discovered that he had a fever of 102 levels.