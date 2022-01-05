Corona virus mumbai Erica Fernandes tested corona virus positive actress says home test kit fail. Erica Fernandes corona positive actress said do not trust home test kit

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame actress Erica Fernandes has been corona infected. Erica Fernandes has given this information through social media. Erica Fernandes has also told that her mother has also been corona infected. Erica Fernandes has informed everyone that there is a need to be careful with Corona.

Erica Fernandes has told in her Instagram post how she came to know that she has been infected with Corona. Erica Fernandes also told that mild symptoms of Kovid have been found in her. Erica Fernandes has written that when Kovid hit us for the first time, I was scared about it. It also knew that most of us would have an infection later. Unfortunately my mother and I have turned positive.

I would like to advise everyone not to rely on the Coviself kit. Because he is not trustworthy. Erica further wrote that on January 2, when I got cough and sore throat, I tested with Koviself kit. I have laryngitis, thinking that the cough and sore throat may have been due to that but to confirm I did 2 more tests in the next days and all three tests came back negative. When I got the corona test done from the lab whose report came positive.

Erica Fernandes has also requested in this post that whoever has come in contact with her. Make sure they get their test done. It is worth noting that after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes also appeared in the new season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica Fernandes is very popular on social media, she remains in discussion due to her hot and glamorous pictures.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 17:45 [IST]