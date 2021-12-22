corona virus omicron latest live updates covid in india cases and vaccination

Omicron Coronavirus Cases in India Live News: Omicron is spreading rapidly around the world. Now 73 percent of the total corona cases in America are from Omicron. Let us tell you that last week, it was said by the US Department of Health that only 3 percent are cases of new variants. Now experts say that the arrival of the third wave cannot be avoided.

Experts also say that the third wave will come but it will not be too deadly. Talking about India, the spread of the virus has increased in some states. In a state like Maharashtra, the RT value has been found to be 1 among the people. This means that the rate of spread of the disease from one person to another has increased.

According to Epidemiologist Dr. Giridhar Babu, an increase in RT value has been registered in Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Nagaland.

Let us inform that so far 216 cases of Omicron have been found in the country. In such a situation, the Center has said that the states should follow the night curfew. On Tuesday, 11 new cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra. At the same time, three cases were found in Jammu and Kashmir and two in Odisha. 34 Omicron patients are being treated at a Delhi hospital, out of which three have no travel history.