Corona’s Universal Super Vaccine Soon, Effective On All Variants

The scientists of the world have now started making such a vaccine against the changing variant of corona, which will prove to be very effective on the coming variant of corona in future apart from any variant of the present time.

New Delhi. The whole world is battling the outbreak of Corona epidemic for the last two years. Millions of new cases are still being reported every day, while thousands of people are losing their lives there. However, to deal with it, emphasis is being given on vaccination campaign.

However, due to the emergence of new variants of Corona, many questions are being raised and people are being doubted about the vaccine being administered. Since hundreds of such cases have been reported all over the world, in which a person got corona infected after getting the vaccine.

Many doctors and health experts have been claiming from time to time that the existing vaccine is proving effective against the new variant of corona. However, research is being done continuously to increase its potency and effectiveness.

Amidst all this, a good news has come out. In fact, the scientists of the world have now started making such a vaccine against the changing variant of corona, which will prove to be effective on any variant of the present time. Not only this, this vaccine will prove to be very effective on whatever variants of corona will come out in the future.

Trial has been done on rats

According to media reports, scientists have created a super-vaccine that proves to be effective on every variant of the corona. Right now this vaccine has been tested on rats. Scientists from North University of America have started research on this vaccine. Scientists say that new variants of the corona virus are constantly emerging and no one knows how many variants of it will appear in the coming days, which may prove to be more deadly than this. Therefore, preparations should be started to deal with it from now on.

When will the trial be done on humans?

After trials on rats, now this super-vaccine is waiting to be trialed on humans. Trials on mice showed that the vaccine developed antibodies that could counteract multiple spike proteins. The vaccine was also very effective on a variant like B.1.351 found in South Africa in the trial.

Researchers have told that this vaccine will prove to be effective in preventing all types of variants. All the mice on which this experiment has been done so far were infected with SARS-CoV and other variants of the corona. In such a situation, trial will be done for some more time and if everything goes right, then next year humans will also be considered for starting trials. Researchers have further said that if everything goes in the right direction according to the plan, then soon we can get a universal vaccine.

Vaccine will prove to be effective on every variant of Corona

With the arrival of new cases of corona every day, the challenges have increased due to the emergence of new variants in different countries over a period of time. In such a situation, a universal vaccine is being made by scientists to deal with the threat of this epidemic. This vaccine will prove to be effective on every existing variant of the Corona family. Apart from this, any variants that will emerge in the future or have the potential to spread from animals to humans will prove to be effective on them.

Researchers have described this universal vaccine as a second generation vaccine, which attacks sarbecoviruses. Sarbecoviruses are part of the corona virus family. In the last two decades, two variants of this family (Kovid-19 and SARS) have caused a lot of devastation. The team of scientists has adopted the mRNA method to make a universal vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna used this approach to develop the current vaccine.