Coronation Street’s Kimberly Hart-Simpson enjoys a boozy reunion with co-star Rob Mallard

She lately cut up from Shane Finlayson after a six-month whirlwind romance.

And on Thursday evening, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, 34, commanded consideration in a loud co-ord set as she loved a boozy reunion with her Coronation Avenue co-star Rob Mallard, 29.

The Celebs Go Relationship star slipped into a black and white animal print jacket and matching trousers for drinks on the Dockyard Pub in Manchester.

Kimberley teamed her assertion co-ord set with a black cami and a pair of white Stan Smith trainers.

Her brunette extensions have been styled into easy waves, and he or she opted for a bronzed make-up look whereas accessorising with gold hoop earrings.

Kimberly’s evening out comes after she revealed that she’s searching for love on Instagram after her cut up from stripper Shane Finlayson.

The actress has now mentioned she’s open to sliding into individuals’s direct messages, including: ‘if you happen to see somebody you want and wish to know in the event that they’re obtainable’.

Speaking about social media, Kimberley mentioned: ‘Instagram is a tremendous approach of assembly individuals and it has change into a bit like a courting app.’

Chatting with The Mirror about her quest for love, the actress – who performs intercourse employee Nicky Wheatley on the ITV cleaning soap – defined: ‘I do know fairly a few those that have met on Instagram.

‘I believe it’s normal now. I might strategy a man or woman – anybody. If I genuinely like somebody, I’ll put myself on the market.’

She additionally revealed she was on celeb courting app Raya in addition to Tinder and an unnamed courting website earlier than switching to the photograph sharing app.

Kimberly additionally joked that she isn’t afraid of rejection, quipping: ‘I am used to getting rejected on a regular basis from being an actor.’

Final month, the TV star took to her Instagram tales to announce that she had cut up from Shane in a assertion, saying their busy work schedules led to the choice.

Kimberly, who performed escort Nicky Wheatley on the cleaning soap, met Shane on E4’s courting present, and went Instagram official with him in February.

Her assertion learn: ‘After 6 months of courting Shane and I’ve determined to half methods. We’re pleased with our journey and respect one another immensely. The present has been the very best expertise.

‘Our journey after that even higher however with the space between us, work commitments and restrictions can naturally take its toll.’

Kimberly went on to thank followers for his or her help for the reason that pair’s look on the courting present, and concluded: ‘Thanks for the love you’ve given us, it has not been wasted. XX’

Throughout the ultimate episode of the sequence, Kimberly and Shane had beforehand declared their love for one another.

The cleaning soap star lately spoke about her expertise on Celebs Go Relationship, referring to her time on the fact sequence as ‘unbelievable’, as she was capable of finding a lover.