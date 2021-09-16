Coronavirus Australia: Crisis at infamous Sydney housing estate after a dozen locals test positive

A public housing property has been closed and hundreds of vulnerable residents ordered into isolation as it ‘puzzles’ the virus amid fears a new Covid cluster may emerge.

Twelve people from three public housing towers at 43 to 57 Morehead Street, Redfern, have tested positive for COVID, New South Wales Health has confirmed.

A local health district team sent nurses from unit to unit to test and vaccinate residents, many of whom are elderly.

The outbreak is understood to have started on August 31 and spread to all three towers of the property.

A resident of Kendall Block on Morehead Street, Redfern is monitored after receiving a vaccination

The 630 residents of the three 17-storey towers, known to be visited regularly by Redfern police, have been instructed to stay inside and avoid lifts, exits and entries.

People identified as close contacts and those with COVID-19 have been moved to a nearby ‘special health accommodation’.

NSW Health confirmed that a ‘mobile vaccination team’ is knocking on doors to vaccinate residents on Thursday.

NSW Health said residents, many of whom were ‘vulnerable people with complex health and social needs’, were being ‘supported’ by health teams and workers from the ‘Community and Justice Department’.

‘To date, about two-thirds of residents in the three buildings have been vaccinated.’

There are also concerns that the virus could easily spread from some streets south of Morehead Street to several public housing areas in Waterloo.

These are home to some of the poorest people in inner Sydney. Many are pensioners and people with chronic public health issues.

As news.com.au reports, some residents of the three towers were informed in a letter to stay in the house under their door for 14 days.

Others reported that they were considered casual contacts and should be tested and self-isolated until a negative test is confirmed.

A resident of one of the towers, 51-year-old Tim said there were rumors that the towers ‘puzzle’ with Covid.

Another, 39-year-old Jason Hutchins, said the outbreak was handled poorly.

‘How can people be different when they need to go to Centrelink to get supplies in person or in stores, and then they are told this without notice, leaving a piece of paper under their door?

‘I can’t separate myself. If you can’t get your benefits online – and there are a lot of people out there who don’t even have ones online – what are they going to do, starve?’

Vaccination and testing stations have been set up at the ground level and teams are also going door-to-door to test and vaccinate residents in the three towers.

Another elderly woman said she was ordered to go back inside her house after trying to go and buy a roti.

NSW Health confirmed that residents had tested positive after mass testing.

NSW Health said in a statement: “The Sydney Local Health District has extensive experience caring for vulnerable people with complex health and social needs, and is working closely with the Department of Communities and Justice to support residents in the three buildings. Used to be.”