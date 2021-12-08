Coronavirus Briefing: The new arsenal of drugs
Promising covid treatment
Two new covid pills are on their way and they are expected to have a significant impact on how epidemics affect our lives.
Pills – one for Merck and the other for Pfizer – reduce the risk of hospitalization and death if taken early in case of infection. If all goes well, the FDA could authorize both at the end of the year.
Simply put, my colleague Carl Zimmer said, the combination of pills helps to turn covid into a common respiratory disease like the common cold or flu. And that may be just the beginning. Scientists say we will need an arsenal of drugs to deploy against new enemies – especially if newer types reduce the protection of existing vaccines.
“Ideally, if you test positive for Covid-19, someone can pick up antiviral pills for you at the nearest pharmacy right away and you can start taking the course,” Carl said. “Another possibility is that people at high risk of severe Covid-19 living in the same house where they are infected will be prescribed prescriptions as a preventative measure.”
Both pills prevent the virus from replicating in the body and are similar to the treatments that revolutionized the fight against HIV in the 1990s.
Merck’s drug, Molnupiravir, was studied as a treatment for the Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus – a little-known pathogen feared as a potential bioavailability. Tests have kept the drug’s effectiveness at 30 percent, and experts have discussed the possibility of its negative side effects, including mutations in people’s DNA. Last month, members of the FDA advisory committee recommended that it be authorized but expressed strong reservations about the potential side effects.
Pfizer’s drug, known as Paxlovid, may work better. It was originally developed to fight the coronavirus caused by SARS, but the epidemic ended before the company could test it in humans. Intermittent clinical trials of Covid vs. Paxlovid have shown excellent results: 85% efficacy if taken as directed.
Pills can also have a far-reaching effect, rather than reducing the worst effects of the virus on the body. They can generally reduce the spread of the virus because they can quickly wipe out the patient, making it less likely to pass on to the next victim, Carl said.
But there is a catch. For them to work effectively, they must be taken in the early stages of the infection – within five days of the onset of symptoms – and access to cheap and easy rapid testing is still a challenge in the US.
Although people manage to get tested, Carl added, “there will be no regular doctors who will make sure they get the pills early.”
“When your healthcare system is as severely flawed as ours, it can be difficult to take advantage of medical advances,” he said.
Epidemics and money, in the chart
As Omicron injects fresh uncertainty into the global economy, two recent models offer a mixed outlook for recovery in the coming months.
Of all the epidemics, the stock market has remained a barometer, with alarming stages and growing on the progress of vaccinations and new treatments. Last month, after the discovery of Omicron, stocks collapsed again.
But the good news, as my colleagues Carl Russell and Mohamed Hadi have reported, is that each outbreak of epidemic-driven instability is lower than ever before and has since reached new heights. Until yesterday, the S&P 500 had recovered almost all of its losses from the subsequent fall of Omicron. Today, the market is booming again. The chart below shows the bounce-back compared to previous types and events.
The second trend is more worrying. My colleague Talman Joseph Smith says that many low-income Americans who managed to save money at the onset of the epidemic are now losing or losing their savings. The table below shows the weekly average family check account balance change for low-income Americans.
The decline in savings could have far-reaching economic consequences, potentially reducing consumer spending, which is a big part of economic activity.
This could also be reduced by the recent increase in workers’ wages and strength. Economists say that after decades of stagnation in wages and incomes, growth in savings has reduced poverty and benefited workers and job seekers more. But lower savings could force more people to accept jobs for lower wages.
Supply chain, explained. Here’s a look at how the epidemic-driven supply chain crisis unfolded.
Answers to your Omicron questions
We continue to answer your questions about the new species, including the ones that touch the long-term development of the virus today. (If you have questions, you can fill out this form.) Apoorva Mandavali, who covers science for The Times, answered today
I think viruses naturally weaken as they mutate. Isn’t that the case with Kovid? – Christa Kaiser, Kennett Square, Pa.
Unprecedented: There is a myth that the virus always develops to be mild because its spread is to its advantage. Yes, that’s right you can now become known as a Lord of the Rings. Also, the virus is contagious so early that it can reach people before symptoms appear, so it does not need to be mild to keep the blood circulating.
More answers:
What else are we following?
What are you doing
My world has become too small. At the beginning of the epidemic, everyone praised me for handling it so well. I’ve always been introverted, so it wasn’t hard for me to adapt. In fact, for the first time ever, I felt like I was allowed to live my life in comfort. I have become an avid gardener and now grow native seedlings from seed. As time goes on, I worry that the epidemic has changed me forever. I don’t want to see the world anymore. I don’t care about using new foods or losing movies. I talk to four people, all of whom I love very much. But only four. It’s like all the worries left my conscious brain and no more desire. All I need is my bed, some nice conversations, homemade soup and seeds to add to my collection. But do I really want that? Is this my new normal?
– Emma Powers, Northampton, Mass.
Let us know how you cope with the epidemic. Send us a response here and we’ll show it in an upcoming newsletter.
