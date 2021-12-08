Coronavirus Briefing: The new arsenal of drugs

Promising covid treatment

Two new covid pills are on their way and they are expected to have a significant impact on how epidemics affect our lives.

Pills – one for Merck and the other for Pfizer – reduce the risk of hospitalization and death if taken early in case of infection. If all goes well, the FDA could authorize both at the end of the year.

Simply put, my colleague Carl Zimmer said, the combination of pills helps to turn covid into a common respiratory disease like the common cold or flu. And that may be just the beginning. Scientists say we will need an arsenal of drugs to deploy against new enemies – especially if newer types reduce the protection of existing vaccines.

“Ideally, if you test positive for Covid-19, someone can pick up antiviral pills for you at the nearest pharmacy right away and you can start taking the course,” Carl said. “Another possibility is that people at high risk of severe Covid-19 living in the same house where they are infected will be prescribed prescriptions as a preventative measure.”