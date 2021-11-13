Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Our future work lives on

As the epidemic progresses, so does the work and office life.

After a year without travel, many white-collar workers have become accustomed to the flexibility of working from home. Companies are re-evaluating whether they need to rent large office space due to low staffing. As “great resignations” continue, a record number of U.S. workers quit their jobs in September, while thousands more are protesting against wages or working conditions.

For insights into how the changing tides of epidemics will shape your work life, I turned to my colleague Emma Goldberg. (Looking at the office struggles between General Z and Sahasrabdi, she is already in the mood for a new one.)

You are the new future of the work reporter at The Times. What does this mean?

It’s an exciting beat because it’s so broad – from the social dynamics of the workplace and the design of the office to the future of the office itself. This includes everything from what productivity is and how it is assessed, to the public health consequences of returning to our office.

Where do things stand when you return to the office?

Most companies would return to their offices in July or September, but due to the growth of the Delta variant, many were postponed. Now, there are companies that say they will return to office in January or early 2022. There is a lot of uncertainty right now.