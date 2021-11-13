Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
Our future work lives on
As the epidemic progresses, so does the work and office life.
After a year without travel, many white-collar workers have become accustomed to the flexibility of working from home. Companies are re-evaluating whether they need to rent large office space due to low staffing. As “great resignations” continue, a record number of U.S. workers quit their jobs in September, while thousands more are protesting against wages or working conditions.
For insights into how the changing tides of epidemics will shape your work life, I turned to my colleague Emma Goldberg. (Looking at the office struggles between General Z and Sahasrabdi, she is already in the mood for a new one.)
You are the new future of the work reporter at The Times. What does this mean?
It’s an exciting beat because it’s so broad – from the social dynamics of the workplace and the design of the office to the future of the office itself. This includes everything from what productivity is and how it is assessed, to the public health consequences of returning to our office.
Where do things stand when you return to the office?
Most companies would return to their offices in July or September, but due to the growth of the Delta variant, many were postponed. Now, there are companies that say they will return to office in January or early 2022. There is a lot of uncertainty right now.
He said Biden’s order should make many large employers and workers feel safe. Some experts say small and medium-sized companies will follow suit. So while the vaccine order is being implemented over the next 60 days, we can see that much of that long-lasting reopening is finally coming out.
What trends will shape your work life in the next few years?
One big question is flexibility. During the epidemic, many companies had to deal with the fact that some of the office rules that have been so basic over the years are not necessary to produce excellent work. In fact, they were making things really challenging for some people. This forced employers to reckon with employers about what kind of flexibility could be afforded.
The second trend is the battle for talent. Currently, there is a huge shortage of workers, with people leaving their jobs at record high rates, making talent a rare commodity. It is forcing companies to rethink their benefits, from growth to other types of benefits. And this is happening in all areas.
There is a constant debate about what companies can do to support the racial justice movement. Last summer, there was a wave of commitment from companies promising to rethink their diversity, equality and inclusion policies. Now, a year later, workers are pursuing and asking how much they really got out and what the companies are going to do with the initial promises they made.
How has epidemics changed work culture?
Over the past year, remote or hybrid companies have had to rethink what it means to create a culture where workers don’t sit next to each other. For some companies, this means organizing a virtual holiday party and pumpkin carving. Others are forcing their employees to do virtual hikes together, which means they each go for a walk independently but call each other while they are doing it. And yet others have found that their workers are missing out on living together in person and are returning to their desks to hang out when they don’t need to.
What about the long-term changes in your work life?
Over the past year, I have heard from many people that the epidemic has forced premium people to count on their careers and the role of work in their lives. This forces them to question what really makes them happy and how to strike a balance between work and life that seems more enduring. This mindset can make a huge difference in how much time and energy we spend on our job or how we draw the line between work and life.
What the boss wants
CEOs are struggling with how and when to bring employees back into the office – or if they need to bring employees back. Many are eager to get employees back, but they are afraid to keep away from those who are used to working from home. Several bosses spoke to David Giles of the Times:
New normal
At Upwork, employees are helping to shape company policies and determine the future of their shared office life.
“I think they have more power now,” said Hayden Brown, CEO of Upwork. “Companies are listening to their employees more than ever before, and I think that’s partly because the talent war is bigger than ever.”
Case for personal work
For Chris Merrill, co-founder and CEO of Harrison Street, the romanticization of remote work is Balderdash.
“It makes sense to be in the office,” he said. “It’s very important for young people to be together. That’s where they learn. That’s where they grow. That’s where you’re going to build upward mobility. “
Disadvantages of living remotely
Millernall chief executive Andy Owen warned that workers who oppose returning to the office may find themselves alone and uncomfortable.
“One of my biggest worries is that we will have remote orphans,” she said. “It’s easy to go from the hall to someone’s office and knock on the door, or set up a video appointment against drive-by, doing these things in person.”
The benefits of flexibility
Kate Spade’s chief executive, Liz Fraser, has worked tirelessly for years and now has an 18-year-old daughter. She said she would have had more opportunities to work remotely before her career.
“It would have been a game changer for me to have a little more flexibility so that I could have a meeting at home in the afternoon,” she said. “I definitely traveled a lot and I worked really hard, and I wanted to. I don’t regret it. But there is no such thing as quality time. It’s just a matter of time. “
What else are we following?
