Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

So Naphtali Bennett, the new prime minister, lost his temper and took a little risk. He said the booster would be the savior and the way to face the fourth wave. But when he started the booster campaign, there was really no science on how well it would work.

So what happened

People who took booster shots had far fewer of what we saw over time in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. We’ve topped the list with over 11,000 new cases a day, up to a few dozen today. Before the booster campaign began, we also saw the rate of hospital admissions among vaccinated people, but now, the majority of hospital admissions are unvaccinated people.

What are the lessons from the booster campaign?

Israel was able to achieve its goal of facing the Covid and the fourth wave while keeping the economy open, thanks to the government’s booster campaign.

Now the question is whether Israel has given a third blow to everyone while there are people in other countries who have not yet had a single vaccine. There are some doctors and public health officials who, like the World Health Organization, have said that the world should give priority to vaccination with at least one dose and we will not get rid of covid until that happens. .

But in a way the Israeli government has supported a third dose, saying, well, look, we are ahead of the rest of the world and this is a testing ground. We have shown that it works and we have provided a service in that regard. And the rest of the world is after us now. So it’s a kind of confirmation that the booster shot campaign worked, especially now that other countries are following Israel.

How is life there now

People have stopped talking about epidemics. There was a time when it was just cracked, where you can’t talk about anything else. But now people accept it as a part of life. They have gone on to hug and kiss again and they are continuing.