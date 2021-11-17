Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Moving forward with the booster

According to people familiar with the agency’s plans, the FDA aims to authorize booster doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday.

If both the FDA and the CDC sign off this week, any adult who has had a second vaccine at least six months ago will be eligible for a booster as early as this weekend. But some states are not waiting.

Arkansas, Colorado, California and New Mexico have increased eligibility for all adults, and authorities in New York and West Virginia have also encouraged all adults to receive a booster. New York City yesterday became the first big city to tell all adults that they could get a second shot if they wanted one.

States and cities are moving forward as the country sees an increase in coronavirus cases, and experts have warned of a potential increase this winter. Nearly 85,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. yesterday, a 14 percent increase from two weeks ago, although the number of deaths and hospitalizations has dropped.