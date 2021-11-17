Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
Moving forward with the booster
According to people familiar with the agency’s plans, the FDA aims to authorize booster doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday.
If both the FDA and the CDC sign off this week, any adult who has had a second vaccine at least six months ago will be eligible for a booster as early as this weekend. But some states are not waiting.
Arkansas, Colorado, California and New Mexico have increased eligibility for all adults, and authorities in New York and West Virginia have also encouraged all adults to receive a booster. New York City yesterday became the first big city to tell all adults that they could get a second shot if they wanted one.
States and cities are moving forward as the country sees an increase in coronavirus cases, and experts have warned of a potential increase this winter. Nearly 85,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. yesterday, a 14 percent increase from two weeks ago, although the number of deaths and hospitalizations has dropped.
Increasing research has shown that the effectiveness of vaccines against infections decreases over time. Nevertheless, the scientific community agrees that all vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from covid-19. Some experts have argued that while the defense is so good, the majority of Americans don’t need booster shots.
The question of whether you should get it may invite moral questions like Miriam in New York, recently written to New York Times Magazine atheist Quame Anthony Appia.
Miriam, 49, a public-school teacher, wanted to know if she should get a booster shot, even though she was subcutaneous and completely healthy. “I’m looking forward to protecting myself, as well as the people around me, but I’m not sure if getting a booster will prevent someone in need from getting it,” she wrote.
Kwame responded: “Get a booster. There is a reasonable rule and you are eligible according to that rule. Given the widespread availability of vaccines here, you will not deprive anyone of a person who is in dire need of it. And many more in need than you – including young, healthy teachers in their 20s – will get a booster. I can’t help adding that your letter presents a painful paradox: some people may avoid it because they care too much for the larger community, while others avoid vaccination because they don’t care enough.
More resources:
Tablets for unvaccinated
According to people familiar with the deal, after the company starts production next year, the Biden administration plans to pay more than $ 5 billion for Pfizer’s new Covid tablet stock, which is enough for about 10 million courses of treatment.
Pfizer said today that it has applied to the FDA to authorize the pill to treat people who have not been vaccinated with Covid-19 who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill. The drug, sold under the brand name Paxlovid, may become available in a few weeks if authorized. It is delivered by pharmacy and taken at home.
Pfizer announced today that it has agreed to allow other manufacturers to manufacture and sell tablets at cheaper rates for use in 95 developing countries, mainly in Africa and Asia.
In the main clinical trial, Paxlovid was found to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by giving high-risk to non-vaccinated volunteers when symptoms appeared. This seems to be more effective than a similar offer from Merck, known as Molnupiravir, which could be officialized in early December.
Pfizer’s drug is designed to prevent coronavirus from replicating that coronavirus blocks the main enzyme used to replicate itself in cells. The Merck pill works differently by inserting errors into the virus’s genetic code – a mechanism that has raised concerns among some scientists. They worry that Merck’s drug could cause genetic mutations that cause reproductive damage. This difference could benefit Pfizer’s tablet.
The hybrid does not work
As more companies reopen offices and adapt to hybrid work – including those at home and in the office – some people find it easy to transition.
Some companies seem to delay office-to-office plans as an excuse to avoid questions about how to balance the needs of their remote and individual employees. The result, my colleague Emma Goldberg writes, is a soft middle ground that raises the question of whether hybrid setups are sustainable, despite all the benefits.
Remote workers, for example, may feel inferior and it is not difficult to imagine why. In heated discussions they can be muted or turned off from lunchtime bonding. But employees may personally feel neglected, in some cases being forced out of the office to attend meetings on their laptops.
“This is an American-in-Europe rule,” said Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford professor who has surveyed hundreds of hybrid companies. “When an American travels abroad, you look around the room and everyone speaks English for your benefit. If one person works from home, everyone in the office dials into the meeting. “
Your Thanksgiving plan
Last year, doctors and politicians across the country called on Americans to skip large group meals for Thanksgiving. But this year, a few months after the vaccine became widely available, officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are more relaxed – and families are coming together to celebrate.
As the holiday tradition changes – again – we would love to hear how you and your loved ones are getting along. We ask readers to share their Thanksgiving plans and how they differ from last year.
If you would like to get involved, you can tell us your story using the form here. We may feature your response in an upcoming issue of the Coronavirus Briefing Newsletter.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
The best thing about telework is that if you want to work late, you don’t have to be late. It’s amazing not to waste time and money traveling and buying meals and coffee. Also in the morning there is no big bang outside the door and there is no constant washing and dry-cleaning. Screw the water cooler culture. Let me do my job and I promise that, as an adult, I will give you a great product on time. I like to eat dinner at the right time and my dogs have never loved me.
– Bonnie Mhaire, Mo.
Let us know how you cope with the epidemic. Send us a response here and we’ll show it in an upcoming newsletter.
Sign up here to receive an email briefing.
Amelia Nirenberg contributed to today’s newspaper.
Email your thoughts to [email protected]
#Coronavirus #Briefing #Happened #Today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.