Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today



Inside the hospital during the first wave

The new documentary gives a rare glimpse into the US hospital system in the early days of the epidemic. The movie “The First Wave” follows a team of healthcare workers at a New York City hospital as they face the oncoming Kovid disaster.

I talked to the film’s director, Matthew Heinman, about the project. Our conversation has been abbreviated and edited.

What do you think would surprise Americans about the early days of the epidemic?

Witness it. As Americans, we are so protected from the reality of what was happening in hospitals during this time. The Times did an incredible job documenting it, but for the most part, the American people were saved from those images. Kovid was constantly mentioned in wartime language, you know, the leading doctors and nurses. But when you look at wars throughout history, there are images. And I think that’s why this issue became so polarized, and so misinformed, because we didn’t really know what was going on.

What did you learn about Kovid while making this film?

Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. And so it was with these doctors and nurses. These people were doing everything to keep people alive and had no tools or knowledge of how to do it.

Psychologically, witnessing was a really difficult thing. And I think we’re seeing a long-term mental health impact on healthcare workers now – a year and a half later. And I think the whole generation of healthcare workers is likely to lose because of what they’ve done.

Was there a special moment that resonated with you?

One of our main participants in the film is a nurse named Brussels Jabon, who along with her entire family tested positive for covid. She was pregnant, and soon after giving birth she was interned and separated from her baby and struggled to survive. The baby could not go home as the family was still positive. So her cousin picks up the baby and drives around the house so that Brussels husband Naf can see his newborn baby. And as he goes, Nap is trying to touch him through the window. That moment will stay with me forever. It just felt like the other world. Do you know what kind of world we live in?

To be honest, I thought before I saw the movie, I don’t know if I’m ready for it.

People are scared to see this movie. But I think the experience of getting together and watching with your family or in the theater, or even watching it, is really cathartic for people. And since we’re so alone and so separated, it’s really emotional to have a place to think about what we’ve experienced.