Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Lockdown and reaction in Europe
Thousands marched in Vienna this weekend to protest Austria’s lockdown and coronavirus restrictions. Most of the protests were peaceful, but some members of the far-right groups and others burned masks, threw beer cans at police officers and shut down pyrotechnics.
Large-scale protests also took place in Switzerland, Brussels and the Dutch city of Rotterdam, sometimes with violent outbursts.
There are probably additional restrictions on the route to the whole of Europe: Slovak and German politicians, like Austria, are discussing the vaccine order because it is the only way to permanently overcome the epidemic.
German Health Minister Jens Spann said, “Perhaps by the end of this winter, as is sometimes called cynical,” almost everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, healed or killed. “
According to my Berlin-based colleague Christopher Schweitz, the Austrian states of Salzburg and Upper Austria are the most affected.
“They have such bad cases that, apparently, there was a hospital where they were lying dead in the hallway, on the gutters,” he said. “It’s not even Italy in the spring of 2020, but it’s close.”
Opposition to public health measures is growing. Still, European leaders may feel that they have little choice but to implement what they saw a year ago as a failed way out of the epidemic, despite the spread of the vaccine.
“Basically, they’re in a car traveling at 200 kilometers per hour, going to the wall,” Chris said. “At some point, someone has to hit the brakes.”
Some European countries have succeeded in enforcing strict orders.
Vaccination rates in France are among the highest in the world after strict orders were imposed. In Italy, protests against the mandate have fizzled out. The anti-vaccine response has also declined in Spain.
Vaccination rates are lower when you travel east to Europe. The German-speaking regions of Germany, Austria and Switzerland have the largest share of non-vaccinated populations in the continent: one in 10 people in France and Italy and one in four people over 12 years of age in Portugal are unvaccinated, compared to almost zero.
To make matters worse, Germany is running out of supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as it races to provide booster shots.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia have an average of 10,000 cases per day, and Greece, Hungary and Croatia also have high rates of infection. The president of Slovakia, Austria’s eastern neighbor, also expressed the possibility of a universal mandate on Saturday.
Austria’s nationwide vaccination order – the first in Europe – will be fully implemented in February. The decision came after months of trying to stop the spread of the virus through testing and partial restrictions, including lockdown for people who have not been vaccinated.
“Politically, it’s not very popular to either make the vaccine mandatory or have a complete lockdown,” Chris said. “It simply came to our notice then. But they have reached a point where they cannot. It’s gotten so bad. ”
A look at South Sudan
Coronavirus vaccines are hard to sell in South Sudan, the world’s newest country. Many people identify the epidemic as a risk factor – not just a stressor.
“We heard people dying, but we didn’t see anyone here getting sick,” said a village leader who has been battling floods for years. “When you’re hungry, you don’t think about other things – you have to eat your stomach first.”
The majority of the 11 million people living in one of the world’s poorest countries still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Times photojournalist Lance Adario spent nearly a week traveling with a UN team to assess flood damage in South Sudan and prepare for a vaccine rollout in the region.
UNICEF Communications Officer Yves Willemot said: “Children are dying of malaria, diarrhea and respiratory infections. “We have one in 10 children who die before the age of 5 and they do not die due to Covid-19.”
Yet, in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, there was a constant flow of people to vaccination sites throughout the city. One young man did not benefit much from the rumors surrounding him that the vaccine spreads to the liver and causes death within a year. He wanted a shot so that he could continue his education abroad, in Uganda.
“If you don’t have the vaccine.” “They won’t let us in,” he said.
I live in Austria. I did not want to be vaccinated. But there were a lot of restrictions for those not vaccinated. Not for me, I’m a writer and I work from home. But I had to get vaccinated to take my young son anywhere (hairdresser, McDonald etc.). So I did it for him. Avalon McCreddy, Austria
