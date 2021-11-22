Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

“Basically, they’re in a car traveling at 200 kilometers per hour, going to the wall,” Chris said. “At some point, someone has to hit the brakes.”

Some European countries have succeeded in enforcing strict orders.

Vaccination rates in France are among the highest in the world after strict orders were imposed. In Italy, protests against the mandate have fizzled out. The anti-vaccine response has also declined in Spain.

Vaccination rates are lower when you travel east to Europe. The German-speaking regions of Germany, Austria and Switzerland have the largest share of non-vaccinated populations in the continent: one in 10 people in France and Italy and one in four people over 12 years of age in Portugal are unvaccinated, compared to almost zero.

To make matters worse, Germany is running out of supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as it races to provide booster shots.

Updated November 22, 2021, 5:15 p.m. ET

The Czech Republic and Slovakia have an average of 10,000 cases per day, and Greece, Hungary and Croatia also have high rates of infection. The president of Slovakia, Austria’s eastern neighbor, also expressed the possibility of a universal mandate on Saturday.

Austria’s nationwide vaccination order – the first in Europe – will be fully implemented in February. The decision came after months of trying to stop the spread of the virus through testing and partial restrictions, including lockdown for people who have not been vaccinated.

“Politically, it’s not very popular to either make the vaccine mandatory or have a complete lockdown,” Chris said. “It simply came to our notice then. But they have reached a point where they cannot. It’s gotten so bad. ”