Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Infection increases in children

Coronavirus cases on the rise in children in the US From November 11 to November 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics has counted more than 140,000 cases in children, and new infections have risen 32 percent in the past two weeks.

“Is there a cause for concern? Absolutely, ”said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice president of the Academy’s Infectious Diseases Committee, said. “The reason for the increase in children is the increase in overall cases.”

Children under the age of 18 make up about 22 percent of the U.S. population, while recent cases account for a quarter of the country’s total caseload. Experts say that the percentage of children in total cases after vaccination in adults is higher.

Although children are less likely to develop severe covidar disease than adults, they are still at risk and can spread the virus to adults. According to the CDC, as of last month, about 8,300 American children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been hospitalized by Covid and more than 3.2 million have been hospitalized and at least 172 have died out of a total of 740,000 deaths.