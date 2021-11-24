Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
Infection increases in children
Coronavirus cases on the rise in children in the US From November 11 to November 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics has counted more than 140,000 cases in children, and new infections have risen 32 percent in the past two weeks.
“Is there a cause for concern? Absolutely, ”said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice president of the Academy’s Infectious Diseases Committee, said. “The reason for the increase in children is the increase in overall cases.”
Children under the age of 18 make up about 22 percent of the U.S. population, while recent cases account for a quarter of the country’s total caseload. Experts say that the percentage of children in total cases after vaccination in adults is higher.
Although children are less likely to develop severe covidar disease than adults, they are still at risk and can spread the virus to adults. According to the CDC, as of last month, about 8,300 American children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been hospitalized by Covid and more than 3.2 million have been hospitalized and at least 172 have died out of a total of 740,000 deaths.
Experts warn that children should be vaccinated to protect against possible long-term symptoms, multi-system inflammatory syndrome and hospitalization. Dr. O’Leary said he was concerned about hair growth in children, especially during the holidays.
Overall, cases are on the rise, especially in the Upper Midwest and Northeast. More than 90,000 cases are being reported every day in the country and it is just below summer growth or has reached pre-Thanksgiving levels last year, with steady growth in more than 30 states and hospitalizations in the most affected areas.
Federal medical teams have been dispatched to Minnesota to help in overcrowded hospitals. With daily caseloads doubling since early November, Michigan is still suffering the worst. Despite high vaccination rates, states in New England – including Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire – are trying to prevent major outbreaks.
It is a complicated moment. While vaccines protect against the worst effects, their effectiveness against infections is declining for many as cases are on the rise across the country. Many who take to the streets this year will be unvaccinated, unmasked, and extremely worried about Covid-19.
Still, health officials have largely stopped telling people to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings, as they did last year, and millions of Americans are moving forward with holiday plans. Experts largely agree that, with the right precautions, it is possible for vaccinated people to come together, even if they are not completely risk-free.
Busy travel season
Millions more Americans are expected to go to the skies this Thanksgiving than last year. Many have been encouraged by vaccinations and are reluctant to spend another vacation alone. The TSA said that around 10 million passengers are expected to be checked at airports in the 10 days starting Friday, a number close to the pre-epidemic level.
While the industry is optimistic about easy travel, the influx of passengers has already infused an element of uncertainty into the fragile system.
Large airlines struggled to move forward after massive layoffs at the onset of the epidemic, and flight crews struggled with overwork, as well as disruptive and quarrelsome passengers. The FAA has so far launched investigations into 991 cases involving passenger misconduct in 2021. This is higher than the combined last seven years.
Airlines, including the Southwest and American, have also experienced recent setbacks – days of stalling travel plans for thousands of passengers – as carriers struggle to find pilots and flight attendants for delayed and rescheduled flights, a task complicated by thin staffing.
Some lawmakers warned that Monday’s vaccination deadline for all federal employees could disrupt TSA staff at the airport, resulting in long queues at security checkpoints, but the agency said those concerns were unfounded. However, the AAA travel agency recommends that travelers arrive during the Thanksgiving travel wave two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours before departure for international destinations.
For those of you who are taking a flight this holiday season, travel industry officials say be prepared for a crowded flight, bad weather that can delay a trip, and increased ticket prices if you want to make last-minute changes to plans.
Fitness tips for your partner
With vacations on the horizon, finding time to exercise can often be difficult – let alone reach our fitness goals. The coronavirus epidemic has further complicated our fitness routine by closing down yoga studios and gyms, many of which have not reopened, not to mention the motivation to travel. But we hope you get there.
We’re also asking readers for a workout routine that they’ve found work for them, as well as an epidemic fitness hack that delivers results. If you’d like to share your tips, we’d love to hear them. You can tell us by filling out this form here. We may use your response in an upcoming newsletter.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
I am returning to my hometown in Europe this Friday without seeing my family after two years. Today both my mother and her wife have tested positive for covid and my father is lying in a hospital bed, unable to breathe. The trip was supposed to be a moment of reunion and joy – instead, it would be care and hospital visits. When will this nightmare end?
– Lucille, Michigan
Let us know how you cope with the epidemic. Send us a response here and we’ll show it in an upcoming newsletter.
Sign up here to receive an email briefing.
Email your thoughts to [email protected]
#Coronavirus #Briefing #Happened #Today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.