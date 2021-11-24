Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today



So if you look at the epidemic as a 40,000-foot-wide event, and you have 62 million people, like we have right now, who haven’t been vaccinated yet – and many more who won’t get a boost – that would be one. Effects on the broader concept of eruption. But if you take people who have been vaccinated and raised, they will walk away from the outbreak and be less at risk than anyone else.

Adam: Why didn’t we see a major post-Delta type that really spread across the world population?

Fauci: This is pure virology. Delta has transformed itself into a highly, highly contagious virus that has basically pushed virtually every other virus on the radar screen. We know how fast Delta took over the United States. It depends on the fitness of the virus to transmit. And it just so happens that although there are many other viruses that have different types, they have emerged as a big hooligan on the Delta block.

Jonathan: What do you think the localized virus looks like and when is it going to happen?

Fauci: You know, guys, I don’t know. We don’t know One thing I have said many times is that the many stages of an outbreak are epidemic reduction, control, eradication, and eradication.

We have no way of deleting, I doubt, because of the communication we just mentioned. I seriously doubt whether we are going to eradicate it, like we have eradicated polio, and we have eradicated measles, and a century ago we eradicated malaria from the United States. But there is control, and it is up to you to decide what level of control you are willing to accept.

If you’re willing to take control of 70,000 every day, that’s wrong. We can’t accept 70,000, 80,000 transitions a day. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. So we don’t have to worry about getting sick and dying. Our economy is basically holding him back. That is control. I can’t tell when we get there. I hope this happens relatively soon and a lot will depend on how well we do in vaccinating the population.

Jonathan: How do people go on vacation?

Fauci: What a person may feel comfortable doing depends on their condition. So if you have a family where people are vaccinated – the family that is vaccinated, the kids that can be vaccinated, that kind of situation – people should feel very, very relaxed and uncomfortable about enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday. Those who have not been vaccinated will also be able to enjoy the holiday. They are only going to do it at great risk.