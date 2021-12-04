Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
Omicron’s uncertainty
We’re learning more about the Omicron type – and they’re annoying.
Scientists in South Africa have confirmed one of the worst fears about the species, saying it is spreading twice as fast as the most contagious version of the coronavirus, the Delta.
Researchers there also released evidence yesterday that the new type appears to be able to withstand immunity from previous infections. As our colleagues Lynsey Chutel and Richard Pérez-Peña point out, this means that the layer of protection that humanity has won slowly and at great cost could potentially be erased.
One week after Omicron’s documented rise, we still don’t know much. The new type is a reminder that facing uncertainty will be a regular part of our lives in the age of epidemics.
“What’s so difficult about this particular moment is that many of us were relieved to be vaccinated and encouraged, to bring our children back to school and to see our friends and family again,” said my colleague Christina Caron, a mental health journalist. “But now there’s a feeling of ‘Oh Great, here we go again.’
I spoke to Christina for tips to make her aware of this moment and to deal with uncertainty.
What are the consequences of having so many new things?
My colleagues at Well Desk and I have been discussing recently how many of you have “anxiety problems.” At this point, almost two years after the epidemic, there is a feeling of whiplash from the nonstop news cycle – not to mention the ever-changing public health guidelines. Trying to constantly assess what risks you or your family are willing to take is challenging.
Are there any previous lessons in the epidemic that applies to this moment?
I think the scientific process takes time. It can be fluid and unpredictable, and your perception of the virus is constantly changing. You can’t expect instant answers tied neatly with a bow, and you have to be patient as much as it is difficult.
Uncertainty has always been a part of our lives in one way or another, but it’s hard to imagine a time when it would have taken center stage in so many ways for such an extended period of time. I can’t speak for anyone else, but what helped me to be more comfortable was to try to focus on the here and now. It’s a clich, but the concept of taking one day at a time and living in that moment has become essential, as determining what might happen in the future can be overwhelming.
What are your other tips for dealing with uncertainty?
Practice awareness. Meditation can teach you that there are always external stresses, yet you do not have to overcome those problems. Being alert can help you remember to return to the present when you are distracted, which can be helpful in curbing depressed thoughts. [Here’s a guide to mediating.]
Jopasa “flow”. A state of mind where you are so busy that time seems to pass is also useful in times of uncertainty. There is no flow when you passively watch TV or listen to music. It’s more of a mix between work and play. For some people, things like yoga or gardening can create a flow. For others, it could be a jigsaw puzzle or an elaborate meal.
Focus on what you can control. When the news of Omicron came out, I was very worried at first and the constant churning of anxious thoughts became exhausting. Most of my care was focused on my daughter, who has just turned 5 years old. So I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right. Then I made an appointment for a second dose of her covid vaccine. Those two simple actions helped me to calm down.
How are you coping
We asked readers how they are reaching this next stage of unpredictability:
“Right now, I’m insensitive to cowardly news. I no longer have the energy to work on a new genre. I’ve been vaccinated and I’ve got a boost and am trying to live my life in this new normal condition. I now see the dangers of driving a car: I fasten my seatbelt, put on my mask, and continue my life. ” – Cecilia, Indianapolis
“Unless we have more information about Omicron, I think it’s best to be as cautious as possible. So for me it feels like going back to the very beginning of the epidemic. I have three vaccines and I hope they help at least partially against Omicron. I’ve lost touch with my family. ” – Wolfgang Linen, Munich
“I never felt burned out, tapped out and lost weight. I’m crazy about people who still believe this isn’t true, and those vaccines are questionable, but I can’t just call it energy. I will stay close to home, practice self-care as low as possible and work on projects around the house – again. Ardaorda. ” – Bolen H. Willis, Durham, NC
“Ordered more comfortable N95 masks that performed better in lab tests. Creating inventory for stock if Omicron disrupts supply chain. Going out now because I’m not after. When I find out more, I will adjust my plan to the risks involved. ” – Alan Drake, New Orleans
“It simply came to our notice then. I’m 37 and it’s a clich, but I’m in the main stages of my life. I struggled last winter, and am still scared. But I’ve been vaccinated and I’ve got a booster, so I’ll face it as I live now and hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel someday. ” – Michelle Craren, New York, NY
“I feel very tired. Where I used to be “all in” for masks and vaccinations, I was increasingly annoyed by the media coverage of Kovid’s current affairs. I am becoming more skeptical and frustrated. To cope, I will move my family and continue to wear the mask. But I wonder if my son can ever go to school without a mask. I wonder if Kovid will interfere in my daughter’s wedding in May 2022. Isn’t herd immunity one thing? When will this end? ” – Emily, Boise, Idaho
“A person who has lived a life of long illness, I never know for sure. I think the rest of the world is taking a poignant look at how to live with extreme conditions. I’m planning for as much success as possible – put on a mask, get excited, maybe not go to that indoor concert, be honest with friends and family about my safety plan – and then get ready to pivot as needed. I may not be living the life I imagined, but I’m still living, and yet it’s weird, don’t you think? ” – Anna Peshok, Louisville, Colo.
Omicron News
#Coronavirus #Briefing #Happened #Today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.