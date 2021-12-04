Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

I spoke to Christina for tips to make her aware of this moment and to deal with uncertainty.

What are the consequences of having so many new things?

My colleagues at Well Desk and I have been discussing recently how many of you have “anxiety problems.” At this point, almost two years after the epidemic, there is a feeling of whiplash from the nonstop news cycle – not to mention the ever-changing public health guidelines. Trying to constantly assess what risks you or your family are willing to take is challenging.

Are there any previous lessons in the epidemic that applies to this moment?

I think the scientific process takes time. It can be fluid and unpredictable, and your perception of the virus is constantly changing. You can’t expect instant answers tied neatly with a bow, and you have to be patient as much as it is difficult.

Uncertainty has always been a part of our lives in one way or another, but it’s hard to imagine a time when it would have taken center stage in so many ways for such an extended period of time. I can’t speak for anyone else, but what helped me to be more comfortable was to try to focus on the here and now. It’s a clich, but the concept of taking one day at a time and living in that moment has become essential, as determining what might happen in the future can be overwhelming.

What are your other tips for dealing with uncertainty?

Practice awareness. Meditation can teach you that there are always external stresses, yet you do not have to overcome those problems. Being alert can help you remember to return to the present when you are distracted, which can be helpful in curbing depressed thoughts. [Here’s a guide to mediating.]