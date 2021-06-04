Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today



Why is Japan placing on the Video games when massive swaths of Japanese society are in opposition to it?

It’s a sophisticated query, however merely put, there’s the sensation that that is too massive a ship to show round. The official finances determine for the Video games is $15 billion, so a ton of cash has already been poured into it. The official tally stated that transferring the Video games final yr price $3 billion. The I.O.C., in the meantime, will get most of their revenue from broadcast rights, and so they don’t get that cash till the Video games go on.

What’s the present virus state of affairs in Japan?

Japan is at present in what they name the fourth wave of infections. Tokyo and a variety of different main cities have been in a state of emergency since April, and that has been prolonged to June 20. It’s essential to notice that the p.c of the inhabitants that’s absolutely vaccinated there’s nonetheless fairly minuscule, at round 3 p.c. However the vaccination effort is choosing up steam, and instances up to now few weeks have slowed down from their peak earlier this spring.

How are the organizers planning to maintain folks protected?

They barred worldwide followers. It additionally seems to be as if there’s going to be each day testing. And everyone concerned goes to be discouraged from going wherever in addition to their lodgings. So meaning no public transportation, no consuming in eating places, no sightseeing. They’re very a lot attempting to implement what they might name a bubble.

The largest stress level has most likely been that vaccinations usually are not necessary for participation. However the I.O.C. has procured donations from the Chinese language authorities and Pfizer for any athletes who’re struggling to get vaccinated of their dwelling international locations.

What do the athletes say?

There are greater than 10,000 athletes, so it’s laborious to embody all of their views into one place. But when I had been to try this, I feel they wish to be there. For lots of those folks, that is form of their one likelihood to be on the large stage, to get publicity, to choose up sponsorships and to boost their profile. And on a extra symbolic stage, they need to have the ability to compete on the highest stage, which is what lots of these athletes have organized their complete lives towards doing.