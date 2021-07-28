Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The anxiety of returning to the office

When companies began announcing plans to return to the office this spring, there was a sense of optimism as cases of the virus subsided and the vaccine rollout intensified.

But after a wave of the highly contagious Delta variant, the tone suddenly changed.

“Companies are starting to let go of their plans to return to the office,” said Lauren Hirsch, who covers business for The Times.

Google today pushed back its official return to office date to mid-October from September. Apple recently announced a similar delay. Asana, a software company, has gone even further, pushing back its return date for all employees in San Francisco and New York to February 1 at the earliest, a person familiar with the situation said.

The CDC’s new masking guidelines further complicate return-to-office plans. Executives are also wondering whether to institute vaccination warrants for returning employees.