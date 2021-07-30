Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The big exceptions were cities like Seattle, New York and San Francisco, very expensive places where people decided, “We need to move to a more affordable place.” Space is also a function of affordability, and crazed buyers decided they could get a lot more square footage by moving out of expensive cities.

Other cities that were already benefiting from inbound migration – parts of Florida, the Hudson Valley in New York, parts of the Sunbelt – continued to benefit.

Part of this will persist, if only because a lot of things we took for granted before – the five-day workweeks and the centrality of downtown areas – have eased. We do not come back to this point.

How have the designs of the house changed?

We didn’t have to demarcate our houses like we do now. Not that the work-life balance was perfect, but there was home and work, and there was this great firewall. Now, at least for those who have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to work from home, it is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. you are on your work computer and then, to relax, from 7 p.m. to midnight you are on your computer. amusing. And maybe it’s the same computer, and it’s in the same room. And your kids are hovering over you all day.

I think the idea of ​​the house is changing because of the way the idea of ​​the workplace is changing. There is now this hazy space between home and work that we must continue to struggle with. All the tidy compartments we had are sort of gone.