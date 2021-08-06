Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

What do you think the pandemic will look like over the next year?

I feel like we are in a time that is going to be confusing and uncertain in a slightly different way than last year. In May of last year, I wrote an article on the patchwork pandemic in the United States – on how the spread of Covid is so uneven across the country that people in one state have drastically experienced different with each other. And I think that momentum will only increase over the next year.

So some people are vaccinated, others are not. Some people live in highly immunized communities, others do not. Most people who are vaccinated will be incredibly well protected, some will not. There will just be a huge amount of variation. A lot of people were hoping that the advent of vaccines would be like a global switch for the pandemic, and it’s just going to be more complicated and longer than that.

What about the pandemic that worries you the most?

The legacy of it. I remain very concerned about the long term impacts of the pandemic, and I fear they will be forgotten. There are still who knows how many long-haul travelers are still suffering from the long-term effects of Covid, and there aren’t enough services for them.

Likewise, we do not have the mental health infrastructure to support the people who will suffer the psychological ramifications of the pandemic and the horrors of the past year. Our health care system is going to be weakened because many health care workers have quit, some have died, and others are exhausted and traumatized. We will have massively widened inequalities in terms of gender, race and ability.

Even in the miraculous situation, when everyone, let’s say, gets vaccinated in the world tomorrow, and it actually goes away – everything we’ve been through has already been bad enough. And it’s going to leave scars that we’ll have to deal with for decades to come. And it worries me that we forget to do all of this work because people want so much to forget about the pandemic.

