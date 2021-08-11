Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

What you need to know about breakthrough infections

Six months after the start of the vaccination campaign in the United States, many Americans seem to know someone who has had a breakthrough infection. Although these infections have been rare, there is some evidence that they are becoming more and more common with the Delta variant.

Our knowledge of these types of infections is changing rapidly, which is why my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli explained what you need to know.

Breakthrough infections are probably rare, but data is lacking.

Most estimates on breakthrough infections predate the Delta variant. Even when more recent data becomes available, however, it is still likely that a large majority of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 will occur in unvaccinated people. A New York Times analysis of data from 40 states shows that fully immunized people accounted for less than 5% of hospitalizations and less than 6% of deaths from Covid-19.

Vaccines are designed to prevent serious illness, not infection.

The vaccines were intended to prevent hospitalization and death by producing antibodies in the blood that prevent the coronavirus from taking root in the lungs and other organs.