Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
What you need to know about breakthrough infections
Six months after the start of the vaccination campaign in the United States, many Americans seem to know someone who has had a breakthrough infection. Although these infections have been rare, there is some evidence that they are becoming more and more common with the Delta variant.
Our knowledge of these types of infections is changing rapidly, which is why my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli explained what you need to know.
Breakthrough infections are probably rare, but data is lacking.
Most estimates on breakthrough infections predate the Delta variant. Even when more recent data becomes available, however, it is still likely that a large majority of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 will occur in unvaccinated people. A New York Times analysis of data from 40 states shows that fully immunized people accounted for less than 5% of hospitalizations and less than 6% of deaths from Covid-19.
Vaccines are designed to prevent serious illness, not infection.
The vaccines were intended to prevent hospitalization and death by producing antibodies in the blood that prevent the coronavirus from taking root in the lungs and other organs.
But to prevent infection, vaccines should produce more antibodies where the infection begins – in nasal secretions and saliva in the nose and throat. Vaccines produce antibodies to it, probably enough to prevent infection with previous variants, but the Delta variant appears to replicate perhaps 1,000 times more than its predecessors. It seems to overcome the immune system of the nose and throat.
To prevent both serious illness and infection, vaccines would need to produce long-lasting antibodies in the blood and in the nose – a tall order.
The real danger of breakthrough infections is with the unvaccinated.
Vaccinated people are certainly less likely than unvaccinated people to be infected. But on these occasions, vaccinated people can carry as much virus in their nose and throat as unvaccinated people, according to CDC data.
The virus is not expected to last very long in these cases. But infected people can spread the virus to others very early on, even before they experience symptoms.
Thus, breakthrough infections could contribute to viral spread in a community, if not less often and for a shorter period than infections in unvaccinated people. It’s just one more way for the virus to find unvaccinated people.
In rare cases, pierced infections can cause persistent symptoms.
“Long Covid” is a poorly understood set of symptoms that can plague people for months after an active infection has ended. Experts say a long Covid after a breakthrough infection is likely to be rare because these infections are rare to begin with and of shorter duration.
In a study in Israel, about 19 percent of people with breakthrough infections had symptoms that persisted for more than six weeks. And in a survey of Covid-19 survivors, 24 of 44 people with symptomatic infections reported persistent problems.
Breakthrough infections can offer an unexpected benefit.
If you go through a breakthrough infection relatively unscathed, you’ll likely come away with more robust protection against the variants. Researchers say the infection essentially acts as a booster, boosting your immune system’s ability to recognize and fight the virus.
The view from the UK
Almost a month ago, “Freedom Day” arrived in England. Despite weeks of rising coronavirus cases and a warning from the Health Secretary that cases could exceed 100,000 per day, the country has lifted all but a few pandemic restrictions.
Then a surprising thing happened: The seven-day average of new cases peaked in mid-July, at over 47,000, and began to drop. In early August, the seven-day average was 25,471.
In the week that followed, cases rose slightly – yesterday’s seven-day average was over 27,000, halting the unexpected drop. What is going on? We asked Benjamin Muller, British correspondent for The Times.
What is the current wisdom on declining cases?
The European Football Championship in June and July, in which England went to the final, appears to have played a role in the increase in cases, judging by when cases rose and by who been infected in greater numbers: men. So the end of the tournament probably helped, as did the summer school holidays. A period of warm weather may also have encouraged people to gather outdoors.
And then there were the hard-earned gains in increasing immunity against previous vaccinations and infections. Many young people, in particular, were still waiting for their second injection as cases exploded. Now more than 90% of adults in England and Wales have tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, either because they have been ill or because they have been vaccinated.
The UK has also traced more aggressively than the US, potentially containing some outbreaks. A contact tracing app had asked so many people to self-isolate that newspapers described it as a pingemia.
Are there concerns that the fall has stopped or slowed down?
It appears that cases have at least reached a plateau. Cases have started to pile up in recent days. We are a few weeks away from so-called Freedom Day, when nightclubs opened and other restrictions were lifted. It could also have something to do with a period of bad weather that may have pushed people inside.
What can hospitalization data tell us?
Hospitalizations continue to decline and deaths remain at low levels. This shows how effective these vaccines are. It is also a testament to Britain’s extraordinary success in vaccinating its older residents. In England, around 95% of people over 70 have been vaccinated. It’s stronger than coverage among the elderly in the United States
What lessons for the United States?
Britain’s low death toll is a lesson in the benefits of extraordinarily high immunization coverage among the elderly and the most vulnerable. Britain did not wait for these people to show up at vaccination sites. He has mobilized an army of primary care doctors to make sure they all come in for the shots – and nearly all of them have. Britain has also tested its way extremely aggressively through this crisis. As of today, anyone can order free home rapid test packages. They are now part of people’s routines and have helped them find cases before symptoms appear.
What else we follow
What do you do
I lost a beloved uncle in January, the day before the inauguration, at only 54 years old. Eight months later, I find the grief incredibly difficult to shake; it’s like you’ve lost someone you love in a car crash, and then you have to witness hundreds of car crashes every day. I don’t really know how to live my life now while being vaccinated. The idea of getting sick, even if it is a mild case, remains so scary, and the idea of “getting back to normal” seems wrong when so many have lost so much. This newsletter has given me much needed community and clarity at a time when scientific advice and personal connections remain hard to come by. I send my love and thanks to everyone who wrote.
– Kristina Moore, Brooklyn
