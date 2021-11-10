Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
Is challenging Biden’s order
President Biden’s vaccine order for large businesses is being challenged in court, which could be the first step in unraveling a procedural blip or a complete solution.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana temporarily blocked the order over the weekend, but the suspension will not take effect so far because the new rules have not yet been implemented. Occupations require that covid vaccinations be mandatory for their workers by January 4, or that they be tested weekly.
Legal challenges were brought in by a coalition of plaintiffs, including several employers and Republican-controlled states.
My colleague Lauren Hirsch, who covers business for the Times, said: “The argument they are making is that it is not constitutional. “They are arguing that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the Department of Labor that is drafting the rule, does not have the authority to pass it. Instead, he says, Congress should do it by law. ”
The Biden administration responded to a court challenge yesterday, arguing that the rule was necessary to protect workers from the epidemic and that it was appropriate by law.
OSHA last issued the same emergency standard in 1983 to reduce the legal level of asbestos exposure in the workplace. The following year, the Fifth Circuit overturned the rules, with the agency not proving the order necessary.
But in the administration’s response yesterday, the Justice Department argued that “non-regulatory options are extremely inadequate.” Companies have already used a number of other methods in offices to manage the risk of the virus – including the promotion of vaccines and masks – and yet the ongoing epidemic makes them a potentially unsafe place.
“The lawyers I’ve talked to think the rules are the same,” Lauren said. “The Fifth Circuit may issue a permanent stay, at which time the administration may bring it to the Supreme Court.”
In the end, the legal battle won’t have much effect on the rules, as companies can only move forward by enforcing them. Some trade groups who are unhappy with the order have told Lauren that they are still encouraging companies to enforce the rules, as they do not think they will be repealed and that planning is needed to keep them in place.
“A lot of companies wanted to enforce the order, they just didn’t want to be the first promoter and they were worried about the lawsuit,” Lauren said. “But now they can only blame the government. It’s like blaming Mom, she’s forcing you to leave the party, but secretly, you just want to leave. “
Want to know more? The Times has answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the vaccine order. You can also submit yours here.
Booster for all
Pfizer and BioNTech today asked federal regulators to extend the validity of their coronavirus booster shots to include all adults over the age of 18. The FDA is expected to approve the request before Thanksgiving.
In mid-September, an advisory board of experts from outside the FDA voted against a similar request by Pfizer and instead recommended booster shots on an emergency basis for those 65 and older or those at high risk of covid-19 due to their medical conditions or jobs. .
Those categories were still wide enough to cover at least 60 percent of the population. Some experts have argued that the case for booster shots is now stronger for the general population, citing data from Israel showing that aggressive booster campaigns have dramatically limited rates of serious illness, hospitalization and death. They also point out that maintaining a complex qualification category may not work.
Moderna is expected to request an extension of emergency use authorization for its booster dose soon. All Johnson and Johnson recipients are eligible for a second shot as a booster.
More Booster News:
What else are we following?
What are you doing
I started nursing chrysanthemums in my small garden three years ago and I wanted to invite my writer friends to appreciate the autumn flowers. Last year when the virus spread so widely we had to give up the idea of inviting anyone. This past weekend, we finally made it happen: friends gathered in the sun on a Saturday afternoon, saw a variety of chrysanthemums and enjoyed two or three delicious Maryland blue crabs while having a glass of red wine in our kitchen. It was an old tradition for Chinese scholars to come together, climb mountains, admire the beauty of chrysanthemums, drink wine and read and write autumn poetry. We were glad to taste a little of that tradition, imagining that the epidemic would finally end before the chrysanthemums begin to bloom again next autumn.
– Iguo Ying, Sioset, NY
