Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Is challenging Biden’s order

President Biden’s vaccine order for large businesses is being challenged in court, which could be the first step in unraveling a procedural blip or a complete solution.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana temporarily blocked the order over the weekend, but the suspension will not take effect so far because the new rules have not yet been implemented. Occupations require that covid vaccinations be mandatory for their workers by January 4, or that they be tested weekly.

Legal challenges were brought in by a coalition of plaintiffs, including several employers and Republican-controlled states.

My colleague Lauren Hirsch, who covers business for the Times, said: “The argument they are making is that it is not constitutional. “They are arguing that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the Department of Labor that is drafting the rule, does not have the authority to pass it. Instead, he says, Congress should do it by law. ”