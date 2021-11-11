Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Christopher added: “It simply came to our notice then. “People are surprised that we are breaking the record of a year ago, because we were surrounded then. Now, I can walk out of the bureau and have coffee in the room with 50 other people without masks. So many people are disconnected. “

Number one on shots for kids

It has become difficult to measure parental interest in vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11. According to a recent survey, parents were almost evenly divided into three groups: about one-third were eager, about one-third planned to wait, and about one-third were not interested. While vaccinating their children.

Today, we got our first glimpse of the number of vaccinations since the Pfizer vaccine was cleared last week. The White House estimates that about one million children have taken Covid-19 shots so far – a figure that President Biden’s top coronavirus adviser, Jeff Zients, described as a “good start.”

The White House made its own predictions about the delay in reporting to the CDC, which normally collects vaccination data. Officials, Zients said, “conservative estimates” 900,000 children have had their first shot. He said an additional 700,000 pediatric vaccination visits are planned. There are approximately 28 million children of all ages across the country.

Vaccines are in high demand in some areas. In northwest Washington DC, a relatively affluent area, there were long queues of parents with their children waiting for the weekend to be vaccinated. The 355-student elementary school in Virginia, visited by First Lady Jill Biden, quickly filled 260 vaccination visits this week. And in New York City on Monday, officials at some schools were swayed by demand, which sparked interest last spring at a school-based vaccine clinic for teenagers.

The White House has not publicly set a target for how many children will be vaccinated and when. Asked today if the Biden administration has set a goal for children, the Giants resolved the question.