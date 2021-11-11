Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
The fourth wave of Germany
Germany was seen as a model in Europe of how to deal with an epidemic – managing the spread of the virus in its early stages. But now, with the new wave of viruses bringing daily cases to record levels, the country is struggling to control the situation.
About 40,000 new cases were reported yesterday – setting a daily record for the third time in a week. In the same 24-hour period, 236 people died from the disease.
“We’re completely in the fourth wave,” said my colleague Christopher Schweitz, who covers Germany. “There’s an exponential increase, and I think it’s been peeking at most people who weren’t really looking at the situation.”
Experts say there are several reasons for the recent rise in infections. Cold weather is pushing people into homes where the virus spreads more. Relatively low vaccination rates are also playing a role in some regions. About 67 percent of Germany’s population is fully vaccinated, behind other EU countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain, but 59 percent ahead of the United States.
Christopher said, “You see, in some places – especially in the eastern states and in southern Bavaria – where people get vaccinated at a lower rate, there is a real problem now.”
Another factor is the declining immunity from vaccines and the fact that Germany’s booster campaign is running behind some rich countries. Only 3.4 percent of the U.S. population has received a booster shot, compared to about 7.6 percent of the population.
In the midst of the transition of power, the wave is coming at the wrong moment. Angela Merkel’s government is being replaced by a new coalition – not yet sworn in – that is less willing to close schools, impose a national lockdown, or impose a vaccine order, as in countries like France and Italy. The coalition has also said it will not extend the federal state of emergency, which expires at the end of November, and that states will have to manage their own virus measures instead.
“We’re in a really unknown region with this epidemic,” Christopher said. “At this time last year, when cases were on the rise, we had restrictions – what we call ‘lockdown lights’ – but those kinds of measures are not really considered.”
Christopher added: “It simply came to our notice then. “People are surprised that we are breaking the record of a year ago, because we were surrounded then. Now, I can walk out of the bureau and have coffee in the room with 50 other people without masks. So many people are disconnected. “
Number one on shots for kids
It has become difficult to measure parental interest in vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11. According to a recent survey, parents were almost evenly divided into three groups: about one-third were eager, about one-third planned to wait, and about one-third were not interested. While vaccinating their children.
Today, we got our first glimpse of the number of vaccinations since the Pfizer vaccine was cleared last week. The White House estimates that about one million children have taken Covid-19 shots so far – a figure that President Biden’s top coronavirus adviser, Jeff Zients, described as a “good start.”
The White House made its own predictions about the delay in reporting to the CDC, which normally collects vaccination data. Officials, Zients said, “conservative estimates” 900,000 children have had their first shot. He said an additional 700,000 pediatric vaccination visits are planned. There are approximately 28 million children of all ages across the country.
Vaccines are in high demand in some areas. In northwest Washington DC, a relatively affluent area, there were long queues of parents with their children waiting for the weekend to be vaccinated. The 355-student elementary school in Virginia, visited by First Lady Jill Biden, quickly filled 260 vaccination visits this week. And in New York City on Monday, officials at some schools were swayed by demand, which sparked interest last spring at a school-based vaccine clinic for teenagers.
The White House has not publicly set a target for how many children will be vaccinated and when. Asked today if the Biden administration has set a goal for children, the Giants resolved the question.
“I want to reiterate that we have plenty of supplies for all 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11,” he said. “We are off to a very strong start.”
What else are we following?
What are you doing
The cold of November reminds me of the last autumn and winter in our Maine neighborhood when my husband and I, dressed in warm clothes, gathered outside in front of the fireplace and shared bowls of soup with friends. This was our way of socialization. Yesterday, my husband put fire pit and folding chairs in the garage and I threw away the woolen blankets and hand warmer. Those of us who have been fully vaccinated will gather in small groups this winter. Hallelujah!
– Nancy Hazer, Brunswick, Maine
