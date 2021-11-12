Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today
Decreasing protection, in the chart
With millions of eligible Americans considering taking booster shots, many are wondering what the data tells us about the effectiveness of vaccines and how their protection is diminishing.
The good news is that a growing body of research shows that official vaccines in the US remain highly protective against serious diseases and hospitalization – even against the delta type. There are some exceptions in the elderly and in people with weakened immune systems.
But while vaccines remain effective against the worst effects, many published studies show that their protection against infection is reduced. My colleagues in the graphics department, Amy Schoenfeld Walker and Josh Holder, have put together some tables to help us understand what we know. (If you’re reading this on your mobile, you’ll need to tweak it to zoom in.)
As seen above, a study in England examined the effectiveness of vaccines against the Delta type over time. It found that the Pfizer vaccine was about 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infections two weeks after the second dose, but dropped to 70 percent five months later.
The same study found that protection against the modern vaccine also decreased over time.
Two additional studies, in the US and Canada, also found that vaccine protection decreased over time.
Yet, studies in both English and Canadian found that even after several months, the Pfizer and Modern vaccines are extremely effective in preventing hospitalization.
“The main goal of the covid vaccine is to prevent serious illness and death, and they are still working well,” said Melissa Higdon of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who has researched the performance of the covid vaccine.
But reduced immunity will still result.
“Because of the real decline in vaccine effectiveness, we will see more cases overall,” Higgins said.
Pfizer and BioNTech this week asked the FDA to authorize a booster for all adults. But experts are divided on whether booster shots are necessary for the most vulnerable people. Some fear that a national focus on the booster will distract attention.
Eli Rosenberg, deputy director of science at the New York State Department of Public Health’s Office of Public Health, said: “Going from a non-vaccinated person to a vaccinated person is still an important step.”
When schools do not resume
What does it look like when you keep your children out of school for 18 months? Looking for Uganda.
Since the early days of the epidemic, authorities have kept more than 10 million primary and secondary school students at home. And while Uganda’s leaders say this is the safest option, the consequences are serious.
A recent report released by the government found that “30 percent of students will not return to school permanently” and that 3,507 primary and 832 secondary schools in the country are expected to close.
Young women are giving up hope of going to school, getting married and starting a family instead. School buildings are being converted into business or health clinics. Teachers are leaving their jobs, and disillusioned students are taking on menial jobs, such as selling fruit or mining for gold.
“The government has not closed schools to punish you, but to save you from harm,” Education Minister Janet Museveni, who is also the country’s first woman, said on Twitter in September. She said the government did not want parents to be infected by students who would become “orphans – like many of our families with HIV / AIDS.”
Uganda has seen an increase in cases due to the delta type in June, but the country now has a relatively low infection rate, with 67 deaths recorded last month and an average of 372 new cases per day.
Mukasa Nicholas, 18, said he had waited six months for classes to begin before heading to the capital, Kampala, to find work. He now sells medical masks on the street, bringing in about $ 2 a day.
“If my parents told me to go back to school,” he said, “I would refuse them.”
President Yoweri Museveni said in a televised speech last month that parents should expect schools to reopen in January with small businesses such as bars, hair salons and entertainment centers.
As a single, full-time health science educator, my peer-to-peer world is often the size of a zoom window. I didn’t even notice when I started feathering outside that window, but I realized I wanted to be surrounded by small pleasures: my tie-dye patterned slippers; A really bold pair of glasses; An enchanting gossip ticket. Things I can see from my home office desk and laugh. I’ve also become the queen of work from home clothes: soft, loose tops over leggings or (yes, I admit) pajama bottoms, bold earrings and some kind of sweater hanging behind my chair when it’s cold. A very small but very serious animal suffers at such a time when there is a lot of uneasiness around.
– Candace Burton, Irvine, California.
