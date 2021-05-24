Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

No distant college in N.Y.C.

New York Metropolis will not supply a distant education possibility within the fall, a serious step towards totally reopening the nation’s largest college system and a vital marker of town’s restoration.

“The final 12 months has proven us that town’s college system can’t perform nicely with half the scholars in individual and half on-line,” stated our colleague Eliza Shapiro, who covers town’s colleges. “The mayor and his crew determined the one solution to get again to regular was to eradicate hybrid altogether. It’s by far the only possibility, but it surely’s additionally irritating for some mother and father who needed the selection.”

The transfer may have implications for districts across the nation, lots of which have but to announce their plans for the autumn. It additionally undercuts predictions that some quantity of on-line lessons is right here to remain.

“It’s a powerful indication that we’ll be returning to obligatory in-person education for the overwhelming majority of American youngsters,” stated Dana Goldstein, who covers nationwide schooling for The Occasions.