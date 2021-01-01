Coronavirus cases at the Olympics: Coronavirus cases before the opening ceremony of the Paralympics

The organizing committee of the Paralympic Games on Saturday confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in the village of athletes. There are two days left for the opening ceremony and a total of 15 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the organizing committee said.

So far no player’s report has come positive, as the two cases reported from within the village relate to staff. However, a large number of participants have reached Tokyo and some are still isolated.



The 15 cases confirmed on Saturday involved five ‘sports-related individuals’. It includes representatives from the International Paralympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, the National Olympic Committee and the International Federation. The remaining 10 cases have come from contractors and their employees for the Paralympic Games. Those who tested positive were isolated.

Since August 12, there have been 101 confirmations of the Covid-19 in the context of the Paralympic Games. The Paralympic Games will begin on August 24 and continue until September 5. A total of 167 cases were reported from more than 63,000 trials since July 1 at the Tokyo Olympics, which ended on August 8.

