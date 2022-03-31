World

Coronavirus Cases rise in China Financial Capital Shanghai know the details- Corona’s comeback! China ‘locked’, beds under desks in offices, know why cases of infection started increasing there again and should India worry?

42 seconds ago
by admin

Corona virus has started spreading once again in the world. The danger of lockdown again due to Corona has increased in the world. We are saying this because the havoc of Corona is being seen again in China. The situation is that since March 1, there have been more than 25 thousand corona cases in Shanghai, the financial capital of China. In view of the increasing cases, the Chinese government has slipped to impose lockdown in the entire city in two phases. On Monday (28 March 2022), a lockdown has been imposed in the eastern part of the city in which about 11 million people live. At the same time, the western part of the city, in which about 1.4 crore people live, has decided to impose a lockdown from Friday.

Employees forced to sleep in officesAfter the lockdown, a large number of Chinese companies have issued orders to their employees to sleep in the office itself, so that the employees of the company do not come in contact with any person outside. The companies are also ready to pay hefty wages to the employees in return.

According to the news of CNN Business, Chinese companies have decided to pay 78 to 314 dollars per night to traders and fund managers. Let us tell you, a few days ago, a video was made viral on social media through China’s official media China.CN, in which about 75 employees were seen sleeping in the office.

Why did the cases of infection increase in China?: A large number of corona virus cases have been reported in most countries of the world, while according to world data, only 1.5 lakh corona cases have been reported in China. In such a situation, a large population of China has not come in contact with the corona virus, due to which there is a risk of spreading the virus rapidly.

Should India worry?: After the third wave of corona virus in India, a large number of corona virus cases have come down. On Wednesday, 1233 cases of corona were reported in the country and there is a continuous decrease in new cases. About 30 to 40 percent of people in India were affected by the Omicron variant. In such a situation, it is now difficult to spread corona on a large scale from this variant again. So far, about 40 million cases of corona virus have been reported in India and 80 million in America since the beginning of Corona.


