Coronavirus cases rising steeply in Tokyo Japan amid ongoing Olympic Games many players and staff found Positive

Japan on Friday extended a coronavirus emergency in Tokyo’s four neighboring provinces after record cases of Kovid-19 infection while hosting the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday declared a state of emergency in Osaka along with Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba that will take effect from Monday until August 31.

Tokyo already has a corona emergency which will be extended until the end of August, which will continue after the Olympics and during the Paralympics starting on August 24. Tokyo recorded 3,865 cases on Thursday and has been witnessing a record increase in cases for three days. The number of positive cases has now doubled as compared to last week. However, officials say the Olympics has nothing to do with the hike.

So far 27 Olympic players have been found corona infected: Tokyo Olympics The organizers of the Olympics on Friday announced 27 new cases of corona infection linked to the Olympics, including three athletes. This figure is the highest ever. The three players include two-time world champion American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks who withdrew from the Games after testing positive on Thursday. Sports-related corona cases have now increased to 220, including 18 residents of Japan and nine foreigners. Two players and one sports official were living in the same village.

Demonstrations outside PM’s house in Japan: A dozen people protested in front of the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence in Tokyo against the ongoing Olympic Games here on Thursday after record cases of Corona were reported a day earlier. He said that for the third consecutive day, an increase in new cases of corona virus was registered in the country. The protesting people claimed that the hosting of the International Sports Mahakumbh is the main reason for the rising cases.

Things getting worse in Tokyo: Let us inform that a day earlier, 3,177 Kovid-19 positive cases of corona were registered in Tokyo. The number of infected increased to 3,865 on Thursday. Which is double the number of cases reported a week ago. These are the highest number of cases since the pandemic began last year.

Experts say that if the situation does not improve, then the country’s medical system will also come under pressure. Tokyo has been in emergency since July 12. Governors of three prefectures close to Tokyo are also concerned about the rise in cases and said they would ask Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to impose a state of emergency in their own province as well.





