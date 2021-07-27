Coronavirus Cases Threaten Basketball Recruiting



Girls and boys’ teams, their families, support staff and NBA scouts crowded into the bleacher seats, many more spectators than what James, who will be in high school this fall, will play on Tuesday when the wearing the mask was rarer. Anthony and Jonathan Kuminga, an expected lottery pick in next week’s NBA Draft, sat next to the court in seats outside the stands. A security official toured the gymnasium on Wednesday evening, handing out masks and asking spectators to wear them. In some other Wednesday games, players were asked to wear masks while on the bench.

Updated July 27, 2021, 5:43 a.m. ET

The 120,000-square-foot recreation center could be even fuller on Friday when hundreds of male college coaches arrive for the last live recruiting weekend of the summer. (The NBA allowed its scouts to attend Peach Jam on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – when male college coaches weren’t allowed – to get a glimpse of players who could be in the 2023 draft.)

Adidas and Under Armor also sponsored youth basketball competitions this month, but those were spread across different locations over three weekends. The Adidas event wrapped up last weekend in Omaha and the Under Armor tournament near Indianapolis wraps up this weekend. Nike has instead reduced its 2021 boys’ summer travel season to a two-week window.

As a result, Peach Jam, unlike other tournaments, required players and coaches to submit coronavirus tests 72 hours before the event started and were tested daily, according to multiple parents and players. According to a participant who requested anonymity because tournament directors told them not to speak to reporters, if a team is due to play before 2 p.m. it is tested in the afternoon. If the game is scheduled to be played after 2 p.m., players are tested in the morning.

Filipowski, who had been one of the best players here, is one of four New York Rens members who were dismissed on Wednesday due to positive tests, according to an official who was not authorized to speak publicly about these. case. Filipowski’s twin brother Matthew, a 7-foot-1 center, played.

Starling’s father, Patrick, said his son tested positive for the virus on Monday and initially had a headache and fever. According to Patrick, none of JJ’s teammates had tested positive. Secluding in his hotel room, young Starling broadcast his team’s Wednesday game on his phone and his father provided orange juice and flu medication. While JJ is feeling better, the Starlings may have to stay here until he can test negative in order to return home. His next test was scheduled for Friday.

“He’s in pain not playing here,” said Patrick. “He has been waiting for two years to be able to compete here. All of these players deserve to be here. This is the greatest opportunity of all.