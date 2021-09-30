Coronavirus: Coronavirus Update: ‘Rapid development of herd immunity, corona will weaken like flu next year’ .. Oxford professors claim – Coronavirus will weaken like flu next year, Oxford University professors claim.

The third wave of Kovid-1 is still expected in the country. At the same time, this wave has occurred in many countries. Many countries, such as the United States, have been badly affected by the third wave of Covid-1 of, while most vaccinations have taken place there. The third wave of Kovid-1 of India seems to be fading. Experts believe that the corona virus will continue to be a common cold and flu-like disease in the near future.Sir John Weil, a professor of medicine at Oxford University, says the virus will be like a common cold by February, because by then the vaccine will have made the flock immune. Vail further said that the situation in the United Kingdom is getting worse and things should get better after the end of winter. Even after getting the vaccine, people are still exposed to the virus.

The herd’s immunity is developing

Research has shown that those who have received both doses of the vaccine have developed immunity to the virus and will become stronger in the next 6 months. This will weaken the effect of the corona virus. IIT Kanpur professor and Padma Shri Maninder Agarwal has found that the country is standing on the brink of herd resistance.

Denying the strong possibility of a third wave, he has claimed that even if a third wave erupts in India, it will not be as frightening as the second wave. There is confusion about the third wave across the country.

Good immunity to fight diseases

Dr Ved Prakash, head of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at King George Medical College, said flock immunity is developing in people at the same pace as vaccination is taking place. Our people have better immunity as compared to western countries because diseases change their effect on people again and again according to the changing seasons. As a result, herd immunity against these viruses and bacteria continues to develop in the body. For this reason, despite the good health facilities of the western countries, the ability of the people in our country to fight the virus is proving to be better.