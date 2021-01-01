Coronavirus covid patients in UAE are recovering quickly with antiviral treatment Sotrovimab This special drug cures critically ill patients in just four days

The corona vaccine is an effective weapon to protect against the virus, but the search for a stronger cure is still ongoing. But it seems that the Gulf countries have found a cure for this deadly virus. Corona patients are recovering rapidly in the United Arab Emirates. People are overcoming the virus using the world’s latest anti-viral drug, Sotrovimab. Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said its medicine has helped patients in the form of treatment. People have also given information about its positive results.

Discharge from ICU in four days

Saeed al-Ameri, 36, a resident of the UAE, told the Khaleej Times that he had a high fever, headache and body aches during his home quarantine. He was immediately admitted to the ICU at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and given Sotrovimab. Saeed has been discharged in four days, Seha said. However, soon after, his wife and mother needed treatment after severe symptoms. They were given the same medicine and both were discharged within four days.

Approval of corona treatment

Al Amri has thanked UAE leaders for making “excellent arrangements” to deal with the outbreak. Another patient, Allawi Saleh Ali Al Mansuri, said his condition had improved after using Sotrovimab in SKMC. May Siddique Mansoor said, “After taking Sotrovimab, I recovered almost immediately and returned to normal life. Sotrovimab has received approval for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Mortality can be reduced by 85 percent

This not only helps in reducing the number of hospital admissions but also helps patients get treatment faster. Which could reduce the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 by 85 percent. Dr. Anwar Salam, CMO, Seha said, ‘Thank you to the health department.’ With the number of corona cases in the country declining, life now seems to be back on track. The government has opened its doors to flights and tourists from many countries.