Coronavirus Crisis in India: Many people were forced to beg due to snatching of livelihood claims survey of Delhi government and IHD

Due to snatching of livelihood during the Corona virus crisis, many people were forced to beg. This claim has been made in a study by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) for the Delhi government.

According to the study, 55 percent of such people do not have a roof to cover their heads. 20% beg in free time. 11 percent of the people are hereditary beggars and 11 percent are temporarily unemployed. However, there are 80 per cent of these people who want to stop begging in case they find another option to make a living.

The study also shows that 20,719 people in 11 districts of Delhi are involved in the work related to begging. Of these, 55 adults are married. 21 percent are single (not married). 24% are widowed or separated. 70 percent are educated. 22 per cent are having primary level education, while eight per cent are having secondary education or more.

Most beggars were found in the eastern district of the capital. There their number is 2797, while the lowest are in the northern district. There this number is 627.

The study also said that 46 per cent of the begging workers are women, out of which 9,541 are women. At the same time, 53 percent are men. Their number is 10,987, while one per cent are transgenders. In their case this figure is 191. About 67 percent of such people are migrants, who mainly belong to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

IHD Professor Alakh Sharma said that out of 3273 beggars, about half or 60 percent started this work in a previous job. This is because they lost their jobs during the corona virus epidemic.

The IHD study, conducted between February and April this year, was part of a pilot project by the Ministry of Social Justice to develop rehabilitation plans for beggars in 10 cities. The IHD recently submitted its final draft report to the Department of Social Justice, which is currently under inspection.





