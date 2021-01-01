Coronavirus epidemic: Daniel Craig starrer James Bond movie No Time to Die is set to release on September 28, 2021. Good news for James Bond fans, the new release date of No Time to Die has arrived.

Daniel Craig will once again be seen in the lead role in the Hollywood superhit franchise ‘James Bond’. The film’s premiere date was postponed due to a coronavirus epidemic. Now there is a special piece of good news for fans of Hollywood movies. In fact, the release date of the superhit franchise ‘James Bond’ next film ‘No Time to Die’ has been announced.

The world premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ has been announced on the official Twitter handle of ‘James Bond’. The film will be screened on Tuesday, September 28, the post said. It will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.



‘James Bond’ ‘No time to die’

The next film of the superhit franchise ‘James Bond’ ‘No Time to Die’ will be released in the US on October 8. ‘No Time to Die’ was created at a cost of 200 200 million. The film traces Daniels’ last trip to a British spy agent. There has been an increase in coronavirus delta variant cases of Covid-19. Efforts are being made to make the audience feel safe in cinemas.