Coronavirus Live Update: coronavirus new variant omicron live updates covid19 cases in all states corona restriction covid vaccine updates

Coronavirus India Live NewsOmicron, a new variant of the corona virus, is spreading rapidly in some countries of the world. Because of this, sanctions have started in many countries. Many countries have banned their international flights. At the same time, the government of many states, including the Government of India, have also started imposing restrictions again. In view of the threat of Omicron, the central government has also directed to improve corona testing, genome sequencing and health services.

The central government has also decided to consider the decision to start commercial flights from December 15. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to make RT PCR test and 14-day quarantine mandatory for passengers coming from countries coming from serious countries from the point of view of corona. At the same time, the state governments have also started tightening the restrictions here. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed to extend the COVID-19 restrictions till December 31. Apart from this, the Delhi government and the Jharkhand government have written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to stop the flights coming from Corona affected countries.