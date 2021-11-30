coronavirus live updates omicron variant live cases covid 19 india live news corona third wave fear

Coronavirus India Live News: On Tuesday, in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that there is no case of Omicron of Corona in India so far. At the same time, after the Delhi government, now the Jharkhand government has also demanded a ban on international aircraft. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the Omicron variant is more dangerous than the previous four variants. The Government of India should pay attention to how to stop international planes, how to increase health facilities, while avoiding doing politics at this time.

The sound of new variants of Corona has created panic in the country. Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s health department has designated Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) as a dedicated hospital to treat patients with the new variant Omicron positive of corona.

LNJP Hospital has been asked to isolate such patients and identify wards for their treatment. The Health Department also said that no patient with the new variant of the corona virus will be denied admission in hospitals on any ground. Significantly, the Omicron variant of the corona virus is believed to be highly contagious and fatal. The World Health Organization has also expressed concern about this.