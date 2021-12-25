Coronavirus new guidelines in maharashtra gujarat and haryana amid increasing cases of new variant Omicron

Strictness has been increased in many states amid increasing cases of new variant Omicron of Corona. In view of the threat of Omicron, the Khattar government of Haryana has decided not to allow entry in public places to those who have not vaccinated. At the same time, strict restrictions have been implemented in Gujarat and night curfew has been announced in many cities.

Amid the Omicron threat, the Haryana government on Friday announced that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places in the state from January 1. Along with this, night curfew has also been announced from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the Chandigarh Administration had also said that those who have not received both the doses of the vaccine should not go to public places.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the gathering of more than 200 people in public places and other programs and movement of people from 11 am to 5 am should be banned in the state to implement strict restrictions regarding corona. . At the same time, he said that in view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron in the state, for the safety of citizens, both doses of vaccination should be made mandatory for entry in public places from January 1, 2022.

In view of the threat of third wave due to Omicron, the Gujarat government has also started implementing strict restrictions in the state. The Gujarat government has announced night curfew in eight cities. According to the order of the government, from December 25, night curfew will be in force in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh every day from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also announced new corona guidelines. According to the order of the government, more than 5 persons in public places in the state have been banned from 9 pm to 6 am. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in indoor weddings and a maximum of 250 people for outdoor weddings. Along with this, a maximum of 100 people have been allowed in other social, political, religious events and a maximum of 250 people have been allowed in the open space. Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema halls will operate with 50% capacity.