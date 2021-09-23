Coronavirus News: Corona Cases in India Today Latest News: 28,326 new cases of corona virus infection in the country, another 260 deaths

Highlights The weekly infection rate has been less than three percent for the past 93 days

The number of active patients with corona has increased to 2034 in the last 24 hours

More than 85.60 crore doses of vaccine have been given in the country.

New Delhi

The total number of cases of corona virus infection in India has risen to 3,36,52,745 after 28,326 new cases were reported. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the death toll from Covid-19 had risen to 4,46,918, according to Union Health Ministry figures. The ministry had said that the number of active patients has increased to 3,03,476 which is 0.90 per cent of the total cases of infection while the national recovery rate from Kovid-19 is 97.77 per cent.

According to statistics, the number of patients undergoing treatment on Covid-19 has increased by 2,034 in the last 24 hours. The daily rate of infection was 1.90 per cent, down from three per cent in the last 27 days, while the weekly infection rate was 1.98 per cent. The weekly infection rate has been less than three percent for the past 93 days. The ministry said the number of people cured of the disease had risen to 3,29,02,351 and the death rate was 1.33 per cent. More than 85.60 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have been given in the country so far.

READ Also Delhi Transport Advisor: Delhi Transport Route: Take a look at these changes before leaving your home in Delhi on the 75th Independence Day today. Covid vaccination at home: good news for the sick, disabled, corona vaccine will now be available at home

The number of infected people in the country had crossed 20 lakh on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23 and more than 40 lakh on September 5 last year. At the same time, the total number of cases of infection crossed 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20. In the country, these cases had crossed one crore on December 19, two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23 this year.

According to statistics, out of another 260 patients who lost their lives, 120 died in Kerala and 58 in Maharashtra. The epidemic has so far killed 4,46,918 people in the country. Of these, 1,38,834 died in Maharashtra, 37,717 in Karnataka, 35,476 in Tamil Nadu, 25,085 in Delhi, 24,438 in Kerala, 22,890 in Uttar Pradesh and 18,727 in West Bengal.

Concerns about the ‘mu’ type of corona to the WHO, how dangerous?

The health ministry said 70 per cent of the patients who have died so far have other diseases as well. The ministry said on its website that its data was being matched with data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).