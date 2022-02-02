Coronavirus numbers trending downwards in New Jersey; Newark extends vaccine, mask mandates



NEW JERSEY (WABC) — COVID-19 cases in New Jersey are continuing their downward trend, indicating the worst of the omicron surge may be subsiding.

Still, officials insist we are not out of the woods yet.

Governor Phil Murphy discussed the latest numbers during his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday, saying the state 12% positivity rate.

“We’re on the road from a pandemic to an endemic,” Murphy said. “We want to get to a place where we can live with this in an as normal way as possible.”

Our metrics continue to suggest that the Omicron Tsunami, as fast as it washed in, is pulling back at nearly the same speed. However, even with these dropping numbers, we must remain vigilant. We strongly encourage everyone to mask up, get vaccinated, and get boosted. pic.twitter.com/1jgcmoF9Du — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 2, 2022

There were 4,354 new cases reported, along with an additional 107 deaths.

Officials say there has been a decrease in hospitalizations, back to where the state was around the end of December. In fact, hospitalizations went down 25% more since Monday.

Murphy said 2,744 patients are hospitalized, however, with 462 in intensive care and 187 on ventilators. He added that hospital workers are still overwhelmed, and it’s important to stay vigilant.

EXCLUSIVE | Staff at NJ hospital overwhelmed, overworked with COVID patient deaths

So far, more than 50% of residents in the state have received their booster shot, while more than 90% have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The seven-day average of new positives is down 43% from a week ago and 80% from a month ago.

The new numbers come after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka signed an executive order extending mandatory vaccination for entry into certain establishments and facilities for an additional two weeks, to Wednesday, February 16.

The order also extended the requirement for the wearing of face masks for residents and visitors while indoors.

The city will continue to monitor the impact the change in the COVID-19 positivity rate is having on its residents and will consider the impact and effectiveness of the vaccination requirement after February 16 and of the indoor mask mandate after Friday, March 4.

“The data shows that we are heading in the right direction,” Baraka said. “Our latest three-day test positivity rate, from January 28, shows a rolling average of 5.73%. We need to continue wearing our masks and getting vaccinated, as another form of protection, to remain on this path of progress. We will continue to be guided by data, and do what is necessary to prevent further spread to protect the people of Newark, those who work here, and visit.”

ALSO READ | 17-year-old student lobbies to get Asian American history taught in New Jersey public schools

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question