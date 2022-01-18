Coronavirus NYC: Remote learning details for New York City schools expected today



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The COVID positivity fee for New York continues to drop, with about 13% reported for Sunday.

However even with the lower in instances, attendance at New York City schools stays low, renewing calls for extra distant choices.

We predict new info this morning on the topic when Mayor Eric Adams holds a information convention at City Corridor with Schools Chancellor David Banks.

The brand new administration has been below strain to do one thing in regards to the poor attendance numbers, which on Friday was simply 75%.

Many households have been refusing to ship their children to high school with omicron surging, despite the fact that well being specialists agree college is likely one of the safer locations for youngsters to be.

Mayor Adams will focus on how a short lived distant learning choice would possibly work.

However on Friday after touring a piano manufacturing unit in Queens, Adams reiterated that schools usually are not closing.

“We at the moment are talking with the UFT on completely different strategies on how we will ensure our kids are educated in a really protected setting,” he mentioned. “However we aren’t closing our schools. I have been clear on that. I dont know what number of instances I can say that.”

Today’s announcement comes at a time when COVID instances are falling throughout the state, with hospitalizations – that are all the time a lagging indicator – now beginning to plateau.

ALSO READ | Might the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? Here is what specialists say about endemic part

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant signs: what to know even in case you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a Information Tip or Query

Report a correction or typo