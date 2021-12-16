Coronavirus Omicron Variant, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Today Live

Omicron Coronavirus Cases in India Live News: After the delta variant of Corona, now Omicron has become a cause of concern for the world. Omicron is considered dangerous because the rate of its spread is very fast. In India too, more than 73 cases have been reported. On Wednesday, four new cases of Omicron were found in Kerala. With this, this number has increased to five in the state.

Omicron spread across 11 states

New cases of new variants of Corona are continuously coming out. A total of 12 more cases were found on Wednesday. So far, cases of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and West Bengal.

Doubling rate only two days

According to the US Department of Health, Omicron spreads rapidly and in many places its doubling rate is only two days. According to the department, currently 3 percent of the total cases in America are from Omicron. In the coming time, Omicron may spread in many countries and may pose a challenge to the health system.