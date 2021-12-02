Coronavirus Omicron Variant Covid 19 Cases and Deaths in India Today Live

Omicron Coronavirus Cases in India Live News: Corona virus infection has started appearing once again in the country. Due to this, precautionary measures have been started in many cities. On Wednesday, 39 new patients of corona virus were found in the capital Delhi. However, none of the infected have been confirmed to have died. The infection rate here is 0.07 percent.

According to the Health Department data, the total cases in Delhi have reached 14,40,973 while more than 14.15 lakh people have become free from infection.

Meanwhile, the Omicron form of Kovid-19 has added to the world’s troubles. Cases of infection with the new form of the virus have been reported in many places. New evidence makes it clear that this pattern was prevalent weeks earlier than previously thought. Due to this many countries, including Japan, tightened travel restrictions.

Not much is known about Omicron yet, like how contagious it is, can it dodge vaccines, etc. However, the head of the European Commission acknowledged that providing the world with further answers to scientists could take a long time.

The Genome Sequencing Laboratory, located at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, examined 191 Covid samples between October and November and found that all samples were of the ‘delta’ form of the coronavirus.