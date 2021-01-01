Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Effects on HIV / AIDS Patients Decreased, Doctors Fear Earlier

Since the advent of corona, it has been said many times that the death rate due to this virus will be very high in patients suffering from HIV, diabetes or any other serious illness. In patients with diabetes and other illnesses, the death rate from corona is much higher, but health experts say that the death rate from corona is lower in HIV patients.

Dr. Pulin Kumar Gupta, Professor, Department of Medicine, Dr. Manohar Lohia Hospital, says that the advent of corona virus has put patients at higher risk of HIV and increased mortality. The good news is that coronary artery disease mortality is much lower in HIV patients. According to the hospital’s Death Audit Committee, only one or two of the HIV patients who come to us for treatment have died from the corona virus. However, many patients were infected with corona.

Differences in the habits of HIV patients

“Among HIV patients, we have seen that the death rate from corona virus in a healthy person is the same as in HIV patients,” said Dr. Pulin. It has certainly been observed that there have been some changes in the habits of HIV patients since the arrival of the corona or the lockdown. Alcohol, smoking, etc. are strictly forbidden for them, but covid and lockdown have seen these habits increase in some patients. One reason for this is that HIV patients were being counseled and evaluated at the beginning of each month but have been affected by corona and lockdown.

Corona affected counseling

These patients could not be called every month but this did not affect their treatment. This is because in the past they were given medicine for one month but now they are given medicine for three to four months. In such cases counseling is being done every three to four months instead of every month. Dr. Pulin Kumar Gupta says that counseling looks at whether the drugs are being taken on time, how the diet is, whether they are using condoms during sex, etc. Their counseling is very important, but it has been affected by the corona virus.