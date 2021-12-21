Coronavirus Updates: Biden tests negative after being exposed to virus



NEW YORK (WABC) — President Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to a White House staffer who was infected with the virus.

On Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the president on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The president is speaking to Americans Tuesday about the omicron-fueled COVID surge across the country.

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections.

The CDC numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

The first omicron-related death in the U.S. has been reported in the Houston area. The victim was an unvaccinated man in his 50’s who had underlying health conditions.

Here are more of today’s COVID-19 headlines:

New COVID test sites open today in NYC amid rising tide of omicron

New COVID testing sites are opening today in New York City, as officials across the region and the country scramble to meet a rising tide of cases fueled by the omicron variant. Today’s testing site openings in NYC come one day after city officials reported a new single-day record for positive cases, as more shows on Broadway were forced to cancel performances, and as the NHL paused its season.

NJ ramps up COVID rapid testing, Newark face mask mandate begins

New Jersey is seeing its highest number of cases since last January which includes rising case numbers in schools. All of that is leading to long testing lines. In Paramus, people have been waiting for hours to get tested. The site started turning people away three hours before it closed because of the high demand. Governor Phil Murphy says the state is trying to meet testing needs.

Mount Vernon schools to go virtual starting Wednesday

The Mount Vernon School District announced Monday that they will be switching to 100% virtual learning starting on Wednesday. That means no in-class instruction. The superintendent says in-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Staff member with close contact to the President tests positive

On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the president, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test. This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President. This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, and was tested on Monday. Others on Air Force One who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance.

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week. In much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.

Newark mask mandate in effect

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka signed an Executive Order amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant that is now in effect. Under the Executive Order, all residents and visitors must wear a face mask at all times while indoors at any public facility in the city. Additionally, patrons must be seated while at a bar and wear masks, unless the individual is actively eating or drinking. Additional mitigation measures will be taken if the city’s test positivity rate reaches 15 percent or higher for three consecutive test periods.

Record COVID cases in New York

For the fourth consecutive day, New York state saw a record level of positive COVID cases – 23,391. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

NY health commissioner tests positive for COVID

New York’s acting health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, tested positive. She took a rapid test Monday morning and will now take a PCR test. Bassett was supposed to join Gov. Hochul at her 3:15 p.m. briefing, but left the governor’s office immediately after learning of the test.

“Hamilton” & “Aladdin” cancel performances

“Hamilton” and “Aladdin” on Broadway have canceled performances until after Christmas due to COVID-19 breakthrough cases. Tickets will be refunded at their point of purchase.

CT residents can digitally store vaccine records

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the State of Connecticut is now providing residents with the ability to store their personal COVID-19 vaccination records onto their smartphone devices. The digital vaccination cards mirror the paper cards from the CDC that patients receive upon being vaccinated and provides them with a convenient option to securely show proof of being vaccinated on their smartphones without needing to physically carry the paper cards on their person. The governor stressed that the choice to load digital vaccination cards onto smartphones is strictly optional. Those who do not have smartphones or do not want to digitize their vaccination records can continue using the paper cards they received upon being vaccinated as they have been doing over the last year.

NYC omicron surge to last ‘a matter of weeks,’ Mayor de Blasio says

With Christmas just days away, there’s growing concern about the spread of COVID throughout the Tri-State area and beyond. New York State is reporting three straight days of record cases, believed to be fueled by the omicron variant. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he expects the omicron surge to last several weeks with a fast spike in cases before they drop.

“The good news is based on what our health care leadership understands, we are talking about a matter of weeks,” he said. “We are going to see a really fast upsurge in cases. We are going to see a lot of New Yorkers affected by omicron. So far, thank God, based on everything we’ve seen so far, the cases are more mild than what we’ve experienced.”

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down due to COVID-19 cases, 9 of 32 NHL teams paused

More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, after the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens became the eighth and ninth to have activities paused because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. The Blue Jackets had games scheduled for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres postponed, bringing the total to 42 across the NHL this season. The league said Columbus was shut down because of “concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread.” Seven other NHL teams have been shut down as positive test results have risen across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs were added to that list Sunday, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.

COVID-19 ‘raging’ in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

With COVID-19 “raging” in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said this latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions. New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has also been on the rise in the past month, from fewer than 700 in early November to over 1,700 currently, according to state data. COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and on ventilators are also up.

COVID vaccine mandate begins for private school teachers, staff in New York City

The latest COVID vaccine mandates kicks in for private and religious school teachers in New York City Monday. Just as they have at public schools, employees at Catholic schools, yeshivas and other independent schools have to have had their first dose of vaccine by Monday. This affects about 56,000 employees at 930 schools and those schools need to hand their records over to the city showing compliance by December 28. The city could fine schools that do not comply.

New Year’s Eve Times Square decision expected this week

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce this week if the traditional celebration in Times Square will go on, or if it will be modified due to the increase in COVID cases and spread of the omicron variant. Still, plans were moving ahead for a more traditional celebration in Times Square, and later Monday, crews will set up the big 2022 that will light up to ring in the New Year.

“Right now, it is on, fully vaccinated, outdoors of course,” de Blasio said Monday. “That’s the plan. And if we need to make any more modifications, we will decide that within the course of this week.”

AAA study finds epidemic of bad driving during COVID-19 pandemic

As more than 100 million Americans prepare to hit the road for the busy year-end holiday travel period, a local hospital has seen a significant increase in the number of trauma cases resulting from vehicle crashes — reflecting an unfortunate trend seen across the nation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s estimates that 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes nationwide in the first half of 2021, up more than 18% from 2020. Additionally, the pandemic year of 2020 — with much less driving due to lockdowns — saw a 7% fatality increase from the last “normal” year of 2019.

“There has been a significant increase in bad driving during the pandemic,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr., of AAA Northeast. “Less traffic during lockdowns led to speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving, with seatbelt use abandoned by many, which has, unfortunately, continued despite more cars on the road, and the busiest holiday travel period on the horizon.”

Moderna says its booster ups omicron antibodies

Moderna says its booster shot increases the antibodies needed to fight against omicron 37 times. That’s 29 days after getting the current booster shot, which is a 50 microgram dose Moderna also says a dose double that size, which is not currently available, would increase neutralizing antibodies 83 times. It would be up to the FDA to decide if the booster dose can be increased. The company says it will continue to develop a booster specifically targeting omicron.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says he has tested positive for COVID

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has tested positive for COVID, he said. In a statement, Booker said he first started feeling symptoms on Saturday, and his symptoms are relatively mild.

10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge

A total of ten Broadway shows, nearly a third of the 32 that are currently running, have canceled performances due to COVID outbreaks. Among the shows going dark are Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, and Tina. The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as Little Shop of Horrors.

What we know about the Omicron variant

Alarmed by a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant, New York City and the Tri-State are taking action to try to curb the spread. While only a few cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed so far in the city, federal health officials are estimating that it already accounts for around 13% of virus cases in the region that includes New York and New Jersey. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s clear omicron is “in full force” and spreading. Here’s what we know.

