Coronavirus Updates: Coronavirus: ‘Corona in India is locally, there will be cases all year round, you have to learn to live with the virus’

Coronavirus: 'Corona in India is locally, there will be cases all year round, you have to learn to live with the virus'

Corona has now reached a local position in the country. After Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientific adviser, experts in the country also believe that the spread of corona has become localized. It will continue to come for many years to come. Some cases will continue to occur throughout the year, so people will have to learn to live with the virus.

Dr MC Mishra, former director of AIIMS, said the pace of transmission of the virus is now localized. The corona virus will stay here for a long time now, it could be for many years. Sometimes the rate of infection will go up, sometimes it will go down, but cases will keep coming, so we have to live with it.

Dr. Jugal Kishor, HOD, Department of Community Medicine, Safdarjung, also said that the forthcoming figures reinforce the fact that the corona in the country is going locally. There will be cases of corona for many years to come, but there won’t be many. He said the sero survey report and the pace at which vaccinations are taking place suggests that corona is now declining.

Mishra said the infection rate was 1 per cent in July, down from 0.9 per cent in August. New cases are coming up locally in some parts of some states. Speaking of Delhi, there will be less transition between New Delhi and South West Delhi, as there is less transition in the earlier waves. Now the infection is less in the north-west and slum areas, as there is already a high rate of infection. Even in the CERO survey, the level of positivity in this area was found to be very high.

Schools have started opening in the states, a plan is being drawn up to vaccinate children, but the corona outbreak in Kerala is frightening, is there a third wave beginning?

Ilbs virologist Dr. Ekta Gupta says we are going to the local level. Speaking of Delhi, we have to wait for October-November. Due to the weather in Delhi, cold, flu and flu season occurs twice a year. One in July-August and the other in October-November. Earlier there was talk of having new peaks in July and August. It is now October. When the virus becomes localized, it will be as simple as the common influenza. Will remain in the atmosphere, but will behave like a common cold and flu. If October-November goes by, we can say for sure that the corona has reached a local state in the country.

Local means that the spread of the virus is local, i.e. the virus will spread slowly in that area, while an epidemic is a condition when a large part of the population is caught by the virus.

