Coronavirus Updates: Coronavirus: Corona re-emerges, 46265 new cases in 24 hours, 30% increase in Kerala alone – New cases of coronavirus in India increase Corona increase in Kerala in last 24 hours

Highlights Corona virus infection is on the rise again in the country

46,265 new cases and 605 deaths in the last 24 hours

Corona eruption in Kerala, increased by 30% cases in one day

New Delhi

The second wave of corona infection, which seems to be ending at once, has once again begun to increase its fun. During the festivals, the risk of corona infection in the country is on the rise again. In the last 24 hours, corona cases have again crossed the 40,000 mark. Not only that, but the number of people who have lost their lives due to corona has also increased.

46,265 new cases and 605 deaths in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 46,265 new cases of corona have been reported and 605 people have died, according to data from https://www.covid19india.org/. However, 34,242 people have been freed from corona infection during this period. The sudden increase in new cases of corona in the country has raised the concern of the government with the people.

Schools have started opening in the states, a plan is being drawn up to vaccinate children, but the corona outbreak in Kerala is frightening, is there a third wave beginning?

Corona eruption in Kerala, increased by 30% cases in one day

On the one hand, while new cases of corona virus are declining in the country, Kerala has a situation similar to corona outbreak. According to Wednesday’s figures, there are 31,445 new cases in a single day, while 215 deaths and 20,271 have been cured. The positivity rate in the state is 19.03%.

These are the 4 reasons behind the increase in cases in Kerala

Experts believe that the biggest reason behind the rising number of cases in Kerala is that a large population has survived the outbreak, which is now becoming contagious. In addition, negligence about the corona in the unlocking process is also responsible. The third reason is the lack of contact tracing and control over the corona. The fourth reason is the recent festivals.

The festive season is coming, find out what kind of negligence hit Kerala hard … ‘Corona bomb’ exploded

After 34 days many people died

As of Tuesday’s figures, 37,593 new cases had been reported across the country and 648 people had died. The death toll after 34 days is so high. At the same time, the average national recovery rate is close to 97%, the highest since March 2020. In the last 24 hours, 5% of the new cases have been reported in Kerala alone. The situation in Kerala is currently worrisome. The last time was on May 20, when more than 30,000 new cases were reported in a single day in the state.

Danger of the third wave of corona … Which booster dose should be given? Experts told this truth

Dangerous Kovid-22 from Delta: Expert

One expert warns that a new version called ‘Covid-22’ could be more dangerous than the current deadliest delta type. Immunologist Professor Dr. Zurich. He said that if a non-vaccinated person came in contact with him, he could become a ‘super spreader’, meaning that the infection could spread rapidly.