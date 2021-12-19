Coronavirus Updates: Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect



NEW YORK (WABC) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S. workers.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overrules a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The mandate from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement might be put in place, but the White House said in a statement that it will protect workers: “Especially as the U.S. faces the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it’s critical we move forward with vaccination requirements and protections for workers with the urgency needed in this moment.”

No live audience for ‘Saturday Night Live’ taping

‘Saturday Night Live’ announced that there would be no audience as well as limited cast and crew for the December 18 taping of the show due to COVID concerns

New York State sets another single-day positive case record; with nearly 22,000 positive cases

New York State has set another single-day positive COVID case record with nearly 22,000 positive cases reported in 24 hours, Governor Hochul’s office reported.

Durant enters NBA’s health and safety protocol

Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to ESPN. Durant becomes the eighth Nets player to enter protocols.

Biden calls for nationwide vaccine mandate for health care workers

Due to rising COVID cases, the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate a nationwide vaccine mandate for health care workers. They’re asking it be reinstated while legal challenges continue. Ten Republican-led states have sued over the rules, which apply to medical facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients and accept government funds.

Sources tell ESPN Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving

Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are bringing back Kyrie Irving. Though Irving is still unvaccinated, the Nets are willing to play him on the road as the team deals with roster issues related to injuries and COVID-19.

NY sets new single-day record for positive tests

Governor Kathy Hochul said that 21,027 positive test results were reported in New York state Thursday, setting a new single-day reporting record.

“The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe,” Hochul said. “The vaccine is still our best weapon to defeat the virus and ensure we are safe from serious illness. Get the shot if you haven’t yet and the booster if you have, mask up, and wash your hands.”

NFL postponing 3 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Cleveland Browns from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The game will be played at 5 p.m., with the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears to be played at its usual time of 8:20 p.m. on ESPN. Sunday’s games between Washington and Philadelphia, and the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle were expected to be moved to Tuesday, sources told Schefter.

CDC: Testing students who were exposed to COVID an option over home quarantine

Schools that opt to test unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom rather than forcing them to stay home in 10-day quarantines aren’t necessarily risking an outbreak, the CDC said Friday. The agency gave the green light for the “test-to-stay” practice based on the findings of two studies that looked at Los Angeles County, California, and Lake County, Illinois. The CDC says it can be employed in addition to other practices, such as vaccination and at least 3-feet of physical distance among students wearing masks.

Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes canceled for Friday

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes announced Friday that all four shows scheduled for the day (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) are canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. Tickets will be refunded at the original purchase price, and announcements will be made about future shows as soon as possible.

What we know about the Omicron variant

Alarmed by a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant, New York City and the Tri-State are taking action to try to curb the spread. While only a few cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed so far in the city, federal health officials are estimating that it already accounts for around 13% of virus cases in the region that includes New York and New Jersey. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday it’s clear omicron is “in full force” and spreading. Here’s what we know.

Surging COVID numbers spark testing demand, close some schools in NYC

With Christmas Eve just one week away, there is growing alarm over increasing COVID cases across the Tri-State region. In New York City, lines for coronavirus testing stretched for blocks Thursday, with some people waiting for hours for their turn. It comes as the numbers are surging in the wrong direction. Three schools in the city were forced to temporarily close due to the rising numbers, bringing the total to four. The Department of Education said that four schools being closed at this time is actually low. The schools will reopen after winter recess on January 3.

COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season – again

This year’s holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year’s subdued celebrations. Instead it’s turning into a redux of restrictions, cancellations and rising angst over the never-ending pandemic. Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year’s holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year’s subdued celebrations. Instead it’s turning into a redux of restrictions, cancellations and rising angst over the never-ending pandemic.

“This year, more than ever, everyone needed a holiday,” said John McNulty, owner of Thief, a Brooklyn bar that had to close for a day earlier this week because of an infected employee.

Jumaane Williams positive for COVID

New York City Public Advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams has tested positive for COVID. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms while isolating at home. The 45-year-old is fully vaccinated and got his booster shot. He says his wife, who is pregnant, tested negative.

NFL COVID protocol

The NFL and the players association have agreed to amend the league’s COVID protocols in an effort to get vaccinated and asymptomatic players back on the field quickly. Teams already in intensive protocols due to recent outbreaks will continue daily testing of all personnel, vaccinated or not, but teams not affected won’t be subject to daily testing. The updated policy also eases the requirement that a vaccinated individual who tested positive had to submit two negative tests 24 hours apart before being cleared to return.

NBA COVID masking requirement

The NBA and its players are also on the same team regarding that league’s COVID procedures over the holidays. According to ESPN, players, coaches, and staff, will have to wear masks on the bench, in the locker rooms, and within certain other team facilities. The league will also increase testing. The agreement runs from the day after Christmas through January 8.

MSG requiring proof of vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

MSG Entertainment announced Thursday that in order to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for children, it will begin checking for proof that children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to MSG Entertainment venues. As of Friday, December 17, MSG Entertainment will have an onsite mobile unit at Radio City Music Hall that will provide vaccinations exclusively for children ages 5 to 11. The mobile site will be located at 44 West 51st Street, between 5th and 6th avenues. MSG Entertainment venues include: Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.

