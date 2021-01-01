Coronavirus vaccination in India: More than 68 crore doses of Corona vaccine have been given in the country so far: Government – Government has so far given more than 68 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine in the country

The Union Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 62.25 lakh doses of corona vaccine had been given in the country and more than 68 crore doses had been given so far. According to the ministry, the number of doses is likely to increase as the provisional report will be updated late at night by 7pm.

According to statistics, 26,99,02,315 people in the age group of 18-44 years have been given the first dose and 3,35,98,191 people have been given the second dose since the third phase of vaccination started on May 1.

The ministry said a total of 52,38,12,268 first doses were given while 15,99,16,790 second doses were given. 62,25,922 doses were given on Saturday, giving 68 crore (68,37,29,058) doses so far.