Coroner’s inquest begins into 2020 police shooting of Chantel Moore in N.B.

A jury of three girls and two males has been chosen in the coroner’s inquest into the demise of Chantel Moore — a 26-year-old Indigenous girl fatally shot throughout a wellness examine by police in Edmundston, N.B.

In the beginning of proceedings Monday morning, coroner Emily Caissy mentioned the inquest is just not a trial and isn’t meant to assign blame for the June 4, 2020 shooting.

As a substitute, the jury could have the chance to make suggestions geared toward stopping deaths underneath related circumstances in the long run.

Moore was shot on the balcony outdoors her house throughout a police wellness examine after she reportedly approached an officer with a knife.

A member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, she had not too long ago moved to New Brunswick to be together with her daughter and make plans to return to highschool.

T.J. Burke, the lawyer for Moore’s household, acknowledged outdoors the inquest that the Edmundston police pressure lacked the instruments to de-escalate the state of affairs with out utilizing lethal pressure, and he plans to file a lawsuit towards the town and the officer on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first printed Could 16, 2022.