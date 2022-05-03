World

Cost of summer camps increasing by about 15%, experts say

14 seconds ago
by admin
NEW YORK – Like so much else these days, the cost of summer camp is on the rise. 

Experts say you can expect to pay up to 15% more than previous summers. 

That’s due in part to inflation and COVID protocols, but also due to supply and demand. More families than ever want to see kids get the interactions they missed out on when many camps closed down due to the pandemic. 

About 26 million kids are expected to enroll in summer camp this season. 

